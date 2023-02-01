8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina

Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash

WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.

1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling

Located in Wheeling, West Virginia, DiCarlo's Pizza is a landmark in the Wheeling area. The store has been in the same building since 1973 and is open year-round. The shop offers a variety of delicious pizzas and other savory food options. A menu includes daily specials, vegetarian options, and gluten-free options.

A family-owned business, DiCarlo's Pizza is a local icon. The DiCarlo family migrated from Sora, Italy, in the late 19th century. They later settled in Steubenville, Ohio. After World War II, Primo DiCarlo opened a pizza shop in Steubenville. DiCarlo's is now a franchise with locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Florida. DiCarlo's Pizza has also been shipped to Alaska and San Francisco.

DiCarlo's Pizza shop in Wheeling offers a wide range of pizza styles. The menu includes toppings such as fresh vegetables, Italian sausage, and pepperoni. The toppings are also infused with spices and herbs. DiCarlo's also offers a range of cold cheese pizzas.

2. Montese's in Martinsburg

In the heart of Martinsburg's downtown historic district, Montese's has a quaint feel and offers an impressively comprehensive menu. They have an extensive buffet if you're not ready to cook. They also have a delivery service if you want to splurge. You can find it here if you're in the market for a nice meal.

Montese's is a family-friendly business; that manages to churn out an excellent slice of the pie. The restaurant boasts a staff of 15 and has a delivery service to boot. They have an enviable selection of pizzas and subs - not to mention outdoor bike racks for the cyclists in the family. They are also open to reservations.

Montese's also has a pretty impressive buffet that features several different pizzas. They even have a colossal (the name eludes you, but it's true). The buffet is also home to an old-fashioned salad bar, wings, and other novelty fares. It's a nice place to stop in for lunch.

3. Pies & Pints in Fayetteville

Located near New River Gorge National Park, Pies and Pints is the perfect destination for foodies of the West Virginia variety. Aside from its fine dining offerings, Pies & Pints offers the best craft beer in Fayetteville. You can pick a selection from West Virginia's finest if you're into brews.

Pies and Pints may be small, but its offerings are extensive. Whether you're in the mood for a casual meal or a night on the town, Pies & Pints has something for everyone. The restaurant is a small but cozy venue that offers various appetizers, pizzas, and desserts. They also offer takeout if you're looking for a quick fix.

Pies and Pints have all the trimmings for a great meal. Its extensive menu includes salads, entrees, and appetizers. Pies and Pints also has a bar in the dining room, which makes for an ideal spot to wind down the night with a cold one.

4. Vito's Pizza in Clarksburg

Located in the heart of Clarksburg, Vito's Pizza & Restaurant offers a tasty slice of Italian Pizza and more. Aside from Pizza, the menu also includes Italian sausages and calzones. You can even order by the slice. This family-owned and operated restaurant has been around for more than three decades.

There are a couple of reasons why this pizza joint deserves your business. First, the place has the best Pizza in town. The establishment owner is passionate about his business and goes out of his way to ensure that his customers are happy. Second, the establishment is also one of the cheapest places to pick up Pizza. The restaurant accepts cash and local checks.

The menu features several specialty pizzas. There is a thin Sicilian square pizza and a thicker, more traditional square pizza. The pizzas are not only tasty but they are also baked to perfection. There are also a couple of vegetarian options. If you're in the mood for Pizza, you can get some other Italian specialties, such as spaghetti, lasagna, and more.

5. Lorobi's Pizza in St. Albans

Located in Saint Albans, Lorobi's Pizza has been in business for about 51 years. They are best known for their Pizza and takeout options. They are also known for their "Big O" deluxe pizza. Besides their excellent Pizza, they also have a decent selection of other foods.

Lorobi's also has a menu that includes a handful of appetizers and a selection of salads. They also serve lunch and dinner. Their prices are reasonable. While the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards, it does accept cash. They have a lot of parking options available as well. The best time to go to Lorobi's is during lunch or dinner. The restaurant is also open until 10 PM on weekdays and 10 PM on weekends. If you are looking for something a little fancier, they offer delivery. They also have an online menu, so you can get your hands on a tasty slice of Pizza even if you live far from their location.

6. Pizza & Cream in Nebo

Located off the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79, Pizza & Cream in Nebo, West Virginia, serves wood-fired Pizza and ice cream. It also offers a giant patio. Pizza and ice cream are made in-house.

The Miller family's Pizza was shared with family, neighbors, and church members. In 2013, they decided to make the business a reality. Their menu includes artisan-style cuisine and premium ingredients. They also have a wide selection of specialty pizzas. The ice cream is also homemade, and the ice cream comes in cookie butter rainbow chip, a creamy version of the classic Italian ice.

The menu includes a variety of specials, including the Butter Pecan, Hot Hawaiian BBQ, and Pickle Pizza. You can also get a classic glass bottled soda. The restaurant also accepts reservations. You can get information about Pizzas and Cream on their website or Facebook page. They are located at 133 Nebo Walker Road.

7. Graziano's in Charleston

Whether you are in the market for a new dining experience or looking for a change of pace, Graziano's Pizza offers many pizzeria options. Whether you're looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to impress the boss, you'll find a menu awash with delicious choices. Whether you're looking to pick up some pizzas for the office or craving some grub with a side of fries, you'll find what you're looking for at Graziano's.

With over 20 years of experience in the biz, you can be sure you'll get the best service possible. Moreover, Graziano's has a slew of customer service accolades to boot. Aside from its signature pizzas and sandwiches, Graziano's offers an impressive selection of subs, salads, and pasta. With over 100 items, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings.

So, whether you're a fan of Italian or Italian American cuisine, you're sure to find something to suit your palate. Aside from its impressive menu, Graziano's has a dedicated staff of delivery specialists to get your order to your door in no time.

8. The Pizza Place in Parkersburg

Founded in 1976 by Michael Ruscitto, the Original Pizza Place opened in the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The business expanded to four other stores over the next 15 years.

The Pizza is prepared fresh on the spot, and there is a wide variety of pizzas to choose from, and they use the freshest ingredients. You can also order a wide variety of subs and salads from the buffet. The menu also offers gluten-free options.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.