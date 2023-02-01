Wheeling, WV

8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdM0T_0kYexq4800
Photo byKelvin TonUnsplash

WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.

1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling

Located in Wheeling, West Virginia, DiCarlo's Pizza is a landmark in the Wheeling area. The store has been in the same building since 1973 and is open year-round. The shop offers a variety of delicious pizzas and other savory food options. A menu includes daily specials, vegetarian options, and gluten-free options.

A family-owned business, DiCarlo's Pizza is a local icon. The DiCarlo family migrated from Sora, Italy, in the late 19th century. They later settled in Steubenville, Ohio. After World War II, Primo DiCarlo opened a pizza shop in Steubenville. DiCarlo's is now a franchise with locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Florida. DiCarlo's Pizza has also been shipped to Alaska and San Francisco.

DiCarlo's Pizza shop in Wheeling offers a wide range of pizza styles. The menu includes toppings such as fresh vegetables, Italian sausage, and pepperoni. The toppings are also infused with spices and herbs. DiCarlo's also offers a range of cold cheese pizzas.

2. Montese's in Martinsburg

In the heart of Martinsburg's downtown historic district, Montese's has a quaint feel and offers an impressively comprehensive menu. They have an extensive buffet if you're not ready to cook. They also have a delivery service if you want to splurge. You can find it here if you're in the market for a nice meal.

Montese's is a family-friendly business; that manages to churn out an excellent slice of the pie. The restaurant boasts a staff of 15 and has a delivery service to boot. They have an enviable selection of pizzas and subs - not to mention outdoor bike racks for the cyclists in the family. They are also open to reservations.

Montese's also has a pretty impressive buffet that features several different pizzas. They even have a colossal (the name eludes you, but it's true). The buffet is also home to an old-fashioned salad bar, wings, and other novelty fares. It's a nice place to stop in for lunch.

3. Pies & Pints in Fayetteville

Located near New River Gorge National Park, Pies and Pints is the perfect destination for foodies of the West Virginia variety. Aside from its fine dining offerings, Pies & Pints offers the best craft beer in Fayetteville. You can pick a selection from West Virginia's finest if you're into brews.

Pies and Pints may be small, but its offerings are extensive. Whether you're in the mood for a casual meal or a night on the town, Pies & Pints has something for everyone. The restaurant is a small but cozy venue that offers various appetizers, pizzas, and desserts. They also offer takeout if you're looking for a quick fix.

Pies and Pints have all the trimmings for a great meal. Its extensive menu includes salads, entrees, and appetizers. Pies and Pints also has a bar in the dining room, which makes for an ideal spot to wind down the night with a cold one.

4. Vito's Pizza in Clarksburg

Located in the heart of Clarksburg, Vito's Pizza & Restaurant offers a tasty slice of Italian Pizza and more. Aside from Pizza, the menu also includes Italian sausages and calzones. You can even order by the slice. This family-owned and operated restaurant has been around for more than three decades.

There are a couple of reasons why this pizza joint deserves your business. First, the place has the best Pizza in town. The establishment owner is passionate about his business and goes out of his way to ensure that his customers are happy. Second, the establishment is also one of the cheapest places to pick up Pizza. The restaurant accepts cash and local checks.

The menu features several specialty pizzas. There is a thin Sicilian square pizza and a thicker, more traditional square pizza. The pizzas are not only tasty but they are also baked to perfection. There are also a couple of vegetarian options. If you're in the mood for Pizza, you can get some other Italian specialties, such as spaghetti, lasagna, and more.

5. Lorobi's Pizza in St. Albans

Located in Saint Albans, Lorobi's Pizza has been in business for about 51 years. They are best known for their Pizza and takeout options. They are also known for their "Big O" deluxe pizza. Besides their excellent Pizza, they also have a decent selection of other foods.

Lorobi's also has a menu that includes a handful of appetizers and a selection of salads. They also serve lunch and dinner. Their prices are reasonable. While the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards, it does accept cash. They have a lot of parking options available as well. The best time to go to Lorobi's is during lunch or dinner. The restaurant is also open until 10 PM on weekdays and 10 PM on weekends. If you are looking for something a little fancier, they offer delivery. They also have an online menu, so you can get your hands on a tasty slice of Pizza even if you live far from their location.

6. Pizza & Cream in Nebo

Located off the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79, Pizza & Cream in Nebo, West Virginia, serves wood-fired Pizza and ice cream. It also offers a giant patio. Pizza and ice cream are made in-house.

The Miller family's Pizza was shared with family, neighbors, and church members. In 2013, they decided to make the business a reality. Their menu includes artisan-style cuisine and premium ingredients. They also have a wide selection of specialty pizzas. The ice cream is also homemade, and the ice cream comes in cookie butter rainbow chip, a creamy version of the classic Italian ice.

The menu includes a variety of specials, including the Butter Pecan, Hot Hawaiian BBQ, and Pickle Pizza. You can also get a classic glass bottled soda. The restaurant also accepts reservations. You can get information about Pizzas and Cream on their website or Facebook page. They are located at 133 Nebo Walker Road.

7. Graziano's in Charleston

Whether you are in the market for a new dining experience or looking for a change of pace, Graziano's Pizza offers many pizzeria options. Whether you're looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to impress the boss, you'll find a menu awash with delicious choices. Whether you're looking to pick up some pizzas for the office or craving some grub with a side of fries, you'll find what you're looking for at Graziano's.

With over 20 years of experience in the biz, you can be sure you'll get the best service possible. Moreover, Graziano's has a slew of customer service accolades to boot. Aside from its signature pizzas and sandwiches, Graziano's offers an impressive selection of subs, salads, and pasta. With over 100 items, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings.

So, whether you're a fan of Italian or Italian American cuisine, you're sure to find something to suit your palate. Aside from its impressive menu, Graziano's has a dedicated staff of delivery specialists to get your order to your door in no time.

8. The Pizza Place in Parkersburg

Founded in 1976 by Michael Ruscitto, the Original Pizza Place opened in the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The business expanded to four other stores over the next 15 years.

The Pizza is prepared fresh on the spot, and there is a wide variety of pizzas to choose from, and they use the freshest ingredients. You can also order a wide variety of subs and salads from the buffet. The menu also offers gluten-free options.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers

PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.

Read full story
Hawaii State

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii

HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.

Read full story
Arizona State

8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona

ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California

CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.

Read full story
20 comments

11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.

Read full story
Houston, TX

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.

Read full story
11 comments
Detroit, MI

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.

Read full story
Maryland State

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!

Read full story
6 comments
Providence, RI

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Spa's in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's essential to find the one that will suit your needs and budget.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Visiting Baltimore With Dogs

BALTIMORE - A great way to enjoy the city with your dog is to go on a harbor tour. The Baltimore Harbor is seven miles long, and you can take your pup along on a boat ride. You can also take your dog to Bengies Drive-In Theater, which has the giant screen in the US. Be sure to leash your dog and keep it on a short leash at all times.

Read full story
Clarksdale, MS

The Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, MS

MISSISSIPPI - Visiting Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is a great way to experience the city's rich blues history. The area was home to Robert Johnson, a famous blues singer, and songwriter. His music influenced Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton.

Read full story
Austin, TX

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - There are several great options to get your fix of delicious Mexican food in Philadelphia. This list features restaurants like LMNO, Distrito, Juno Philadelphia, and Los Gallo's. Whether you are a foodie or just in the mood for a good taco, these places are guaranteed to deliver!

Read full story
Nutley, NJ

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.

Read full story
17 comments
Maryland State

5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy