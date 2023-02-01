5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.

Hound Dogs in Manchester Center

Since 2001, the Hound Dogs hot dog truck has satisfied locals' and dignitaries' appetites. This hot dog truck blends New American and Puerto Rican cuisines and offers a wide variety of regional favorites. Since its debut in the Manchester Center parking lot, the food truck has garnered great reviews. You can visit their website for the latest menu. Alternatively, you can visit the truck in person and sample the grub. 64 Equinox Ter, Manchester, VT

Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington

If you are looking for a great place to grab a burger or hot dog, you might want to check out Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington. This hot dog stand specializes in the cuisine of a hot dog stand. This drive-in spot is still family-owned and serves high-quality hot dogs with no filler or pork. The menu includes various sides, from salads to a classic chili dog. One of the best things about Fat City Hot Dogs is the variety of toppings. You can get a plain dog or one with chili and cheese. You can also try one of their specialty dogs, the Vermont Smoke and Cure bacon dog, a combination of uncured bacon and beef stuffed into a natural lamb casing. 75 Vermont Rte 100, Wilmington, VT 05363

Beansie's Bus in Burlington

Beansie's Bus has served Burlington, Vermont community. It has been in the same location since 1944. It is known for serving various classic hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, and other favorites. The restaurant is known for its friendly service and quality food. The business is known for being a favorite among locals. It is a great place to grab a quick meal in the neighborhood. Sherman Street, Battery Park Rd, Burlington, VT

Lucky Dogs at Hender's Bake Shop in Waterbury Village

If you are in Vermont, you must try the Lucky Dogs at Hender's BakeShop. These dogs are a local favorite, and they have a unique flavor. This pop-up event happens once a month and is open to the public. Founded in 2021, Hender's is a local favorite. They offer a variety of delicious treats. They come in various flavors, sizes, and toppings. Lucky Dogs Pop-Up at Hender's, 22 N Main St, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676

Bliss Bee in Williston VT

The Bliss Bee in Williston is a burger joint where the ingredients come from local farmers. They serve the McKenzie all-beef dog, which comes with a Michigan sauce. Kids can enjoy the Virginia dog, a hot dog wrapped in bacon. There are also vegetarian options available. The food truck is open daily and serves various burgers and hot dogs. 30 Hawthorne St, Williston, VT 05495

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.