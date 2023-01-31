5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Unsplash

MAINE - If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.

Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston

You're missing out if you've never been to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs. They're a classic, local staple that's been around since 1989. Owners Jimmy and Linda Simone have kept the menu traditional and updated it to reflect the city's changing needs. The hot dogs make the place famous, but there's a lot more to Simones' menu. The stand also serves various delicious breakfast dishes and sandwiches, including lobster rolls, in the summer. It's a local landmark and has a great vibe. 99 Chestnut St, Lewiston, ME 04240

The Family Dog in Orono

Popular with University of Maine college students, the Family Dog offers up something for the entire family. From its classic Vienna beef Chicago-style dog to a Detroit Coney Island dog. This tiny restaurant also offers cocktails and serves microbrews and Shain’s of Maine ice cream. A crowd favorite is the Xolo (pronounced Sholo), which is topped with their Avocado Salsa Spread, crisp chopped lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun Mayo. 6 Mill St, Orono, ME 04473

Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick

The original hot dog stand in Cape Neddick first opened in 1959, serving simple wieners with house-made relish. It has been an area landmark ever since. Today, you can find the same delicious food at the same location. Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick continues the tradition of quality food in a unique setting. Three generations of women run Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Nordick. While running a hot dog stand with family can be challenging, the business remains family-run. Owner Gail Stacy, her daughter Kim Coleman, and their mother-in-law Flo Coleman all run the stand. Their grandmother Flo was the first employee, and her mother-in-law Flo ran the business. Today, Gail and Kim are preserving the legacy that Flo left behind. 1359 US-1, Cape Neddick, ME 03902

Wasses Hot Dogs in Rockland

If you're looking for a cheap lunch in Rockland, Maine, Wasses Hot Dogs may be the place for you. This quaint little restaurant has a menu filled with tasty fresh treats made from peanut oil. The prices are reasonable, and the service is fast and friendly. The hot dogs are delicious and a local favorite. Wasses Hot Dogs has four locations in Maine's mid-coast, including the original location in Rockland. The menu includes fried onion, mustard, and relish, and their "Wrasses Special" is a popular choice for a quick lunch. 2 N Main St, Rockland, ME 04841

Courtney's Hotdogs in Winslow

If you're looking for a delicious hot dog in Winslow, Maine, you'll need to check out Courtney's Hotdogs. They've been in business since 1997 and serve everything from chili cheese to loaded hot dogs. The dogs come with or without buns and are available Tuesday through Saturday, with limited Saturday hours. 26 ME-100, Winslow, ME 04901

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.