Middleton, WI

Exploring The National Mustard Museum

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC8PV_0kXV2kUw00
National Mustard MuseumPhoto byNational Mustard Museum

WISCONSIN - The National Mustard Museum is one of Wisconsin's most fun places. It's located in Middleton and displays the most extensive collection of mustard in the world. You can also visit the store to sample hundreds of varieties.

The National Mustard Museum

Aside from mustard, you can see some vintage posters and collectible mustard pots, including an 1890s model. There's also a video that tells you how to make mustard. The National Mustard Museum has been featured in several television programs.

The Mustard Museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Admission is free. However, it is closed on Christmas, New Year's Day, and Easter.

There is a museum dedicated to mustard, and it has a large tasting bar. They have an extensive collection of mustards from all over the world, and you can sample them all for free.

In addition to the museum, they have a gift shop where you can buy the museum's namesake. The gift shop is half the size of the main floor of the museum, and it features scores of different kinds of mustard.

You can take a guided museum tour for a small fee, which will get you 10 percent off your purchase. Also, you'll receive a complimentary parting gift, a nifty little bottle of mustard. During the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is open five days a week.

The National Mustard Museum hosts National Mustard Day on the first Saturday of August. This is a national celebration of the condiment, one of the most fun events.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers

PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.

Read full story
Hawaii State

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii

HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.

Read full story
Arizona State

8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona

ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California

CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.

Read full story
20 comments

11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.

Read full story
Houston, TX

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.

Read full story
11 comments
Detroit, MI

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.

Read full story
Maryland State

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!

Read full story
6 comments
Providence, RI

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Spa's in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's essential to find the one that will suit your needs and budget.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Visiting Baltimore With Dogs

BALTIMORE - A great way to enjoy the city with your dog is to go on a harbor tour. The Baltimore Harbor is seven miles long, and you can take your pup along on a boat ride. You can also take your dog to Bengies Drive-In Theater, which has the giant screen in the US. Be sure to leash your dog and keep it on a short leash at all times.

Read full story
Clarksdale, MS

The Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, MS

MISSISSIPPI - Visiting Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is a great way to experience the city's rich blues history. The area was home to Robert Johnson, a famous blues singer, and songwriter. His music influenced Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton.

Read full story
Austin, TX

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - There are several great options to get your fix of delicious Mexican food in Philadelphia. This list features restaurants like LMNO, Distrito, Juno Philadelphia, and Los Gallo's. Whether you are a foodie or just in the mood for a good taco, these places are guaranteed to deliver!

Read full story
Nutley, NJ

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.

Read full story
17 comments
Maryland State

5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy