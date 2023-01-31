5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN

Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash

TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.

Where Are The Best BBQ Joints in Nashville?

Peg Leg Porker BBQ

Peg Leg Porker is a BBQ joint serving some of the tastiest pork in Nashville. The ribs stand out, but the potato salad and coleslaw are also delicious. Aside from the meat, the restaurant also offers some yummier desserts. The best thing about Peg Leg Porker is the friendly customer service. There is also a to-go box of fried pies for those who are pressed for time. The two-story establishment also features a balcony and an inviting dining area.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

In the heart of the SoBro, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint is one of the area's premiere dining locations. It serves up some of the finest pit-cooked barbecues in Middle Tennessee. It has been featured on the Food Network and the Travel Channel. In addition to great barbecue, Martin's is known for warm southern hospitality. It has a full bar and a vast beer garden. It also features a stage for live music. Martin's BBQ also serves up some of the best hog BBQs in the state. The meats are roasted in four pits and infused with hickory smoke. The brisket isn't as good as some Texas joints, but it has a nice flavor. You can also order smoked wings, bologna sandwiches, fudge, and pecan pies.

Shotgun Willie’s

Located in the East Nashville section of the city, Shotgun Willie's is a barbecue joint that is sure to please, and they serve up tasty pork rib, mouthwatering beef brisket, and even some chicken. The restaurant is also known for its friendly staff and cute decor. They have a few specials that go beyond the traditional barbecue offerings. For instance, they have a small batch of sausage. The restaurant has won several awards for its smoky goodness, including being crowned the best of the best in the best of awards for their brisket.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

In Nashville, Tennessee, Edley's Bar-B-Que is a family-owned BBQ joint that provides slow-smoked and fried chicken and traditional Southern sides. This BBQ restaurant also caters to vegans, vegetarians, and various dietary restrictions. If you're looking for some of the best bbq in Nashville, you should consider visiting Edley's. This barbecue restaurant serves up mouthwatering barbecue along with creative cocktails and a variety of options for family-style meals. This BBQ restaurant offers several options for diners, including a tasting, stations, and a cash bar. The restaurant also has two patios, making it a great place to enjoy the weather.

Jack’s Bar-B-Que

In Nashville, TN, Jack's Bar-B-Que is a great place to get a meal with friends and family. The restaurant serves Southern food with various barbequed types of meat, including chicken, beef, and pork. The menu is also filled with side dishes such as potato salad, cole slaw, and macaroni and cheese. Guests can choose from six different award-winning sauces to go with their meat. The most popular item is the brisket. The atmosphere is old-style, and the food is down-home. They are known for their unique barbeque sauces. Guests can select from Texas Sweet Hot, Music City White, Carolina Style, or St. Louis. The brisket is slow-cooked for 18 hours. The menu includes several other items, including smoked turkey, seafood, and cheesy potato pie.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

