The Ultimate Nova Scotia Road Trip

Photo by Jorge Saavedra on Unsplash

CANADA - Exploring Nova Scotia by car is a great way to see the different regions of the province. You can stop at places like the Annapolis Valley, Digby Neck, Yarmouth and Acadian Shore, and the Southern Shore. Read on to learn more about the areas you can see and visit.

Digby Neck

Driving around Digby Neck is a great way to experience beautiful vistas. Located off the main highway 217, you'll find quaint seaside villages, cliffs, bays, and beaches. For those with a car, a trip to the area is easy to coordinate. Depending on your needs, you can find a place to stay, explore the local shops, or even take a boat ride!

Digby Neck is part of the Bay of Fundy, a stretch of land located just southwest of Annapolis. If you're looking for a great place to take a whale-watching tour, you've come to the right place. A car tour around Digby Neck will last anywhere from two to three hours, depending on the location.

While driving around the area, remember that you'll want to turn on your daytime running lights. This is an essential part of driving in Nova Scotia and is required by law. You'll also want to look for roadside fruit and vegetable stands. You can pay by cash or credit; they will likely be open all weekend.

Yarmouth and Acadian Shore

Visiting Yarmouth and Acadian Shore in northern Nova Scotia by car is a great way to explore the region. This area is just over three hours from Halifax and is easily accessible from Highway 101 or Highway 103. Driving to this area will also get you to Bar Harbor, Maine. The region is full of great restaurants and attractions.

Yarmouth is a hub of excitement, from its high-speed car ferry to its many iconic attractions and unique things to do. You can't go wrong in this area, from the Mandi Rhenahans-starred show Trading UP to the world's largest wooden church. Whether visiting for the day or spending a long weekend, you'll have a great time exploring the area.

If you're a fan of coffee, you'll want to stop by the Sip Cafe for a delicious cup of coffee or tea. This cozy cafe also serves delicious paninis and sandwiches. The café also welcomes take-out from nearby restaurants.

Southern Shore

Driving along the southern shore of Nova Scotia is a great way to see some of the beautiful coastal scenery. The province is full of wonderful places to see and explore, and the southern shore is no exception. Here are a few tips to help you get around in your car. While driving along the coast, check out local road signs.

The Lighthouse Route passes through charming towns like Barrington, where you can visit the Barrington Woolen Mill Museum and Shag Harbour, a lively lobster fishing village. There are also plenty of places to go kayaking, hiking, or stopping at local seafood restaurants for a delicious lunch. It's the perfect place for a low-key vacation.

The region is home to many natural wonders, delicious food, and a rich history. Whether on a road trip or just visiting one of the many lighthouses, the South Shore of Nova Scotia has something for everyone.

Cabot Trail

Traveling along the Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia by car is a great way to see many different sights and explore the natural beauty of this area. The route is marked with historical sites, hiking trails and photo opportunities. You can follow either direction and enjoy the scenery as you pass by. Traveling clockwise, the trail takes you along the Atlantic coast. Keep in mind, however, that the road has some steep grades and curves. This is not the best route for you if you're not a fan of steep drops. In addition, there are several turnoffs into the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, which you can take if you prefer.

When driving through Nova Scotia, the Cabot Trail is one of the most beautiful drives in the world. This 298-kilometer loop takes you through the Cape Breton Highlands and offers beautiful ocean views. Along the way, you'll encounter waterfalls, wildlife-filled woods, and a variety of beaches. If you're planning on hiking along the Cabot Trail, you should plan a couple of days to complete the loop.

The Cabot Trail is a two-lane highway that connects historical towns and wilderness areas. The route passes through traditional Acadian French territory in the northern part of the province, with the largest French settlement being Cheticamp. In the eastern part of the province, the trail travels through a region where Scottish Gaelic is spoken. The area is also home to the Gaelic College, which offers Gaelic language programs.

Bay of Fundy

The Bay of Fundy is a must-see while exploring Nova Scotia by car. The region is a world-class natural wonder that has seen record-breaking tides. The area's southwestern coast has plenty of natural beauty, from coastal scenery to a blend of English and Acadian cultures. Stop at the Historic Acadian Village of Nova Scotia, a living museum by the sea. Or head to Cape Forchu Lighthouse, a unique lighthouse surrounded by hiking trails and epic views.

The Bay of Fundy features the highest tides in the world. Several meters in height, the tides move hundreds of billions of tons of water every six hours. They're so high that they exceed the amount of water flowing through all the world's rivers! Whether you want to experience this phenomenon up close or relax on a sandy beach, the Bay of Fundy is an ideal road trip destination.

You can encounter several kinds of wildlife depending on where you go in Nova Scotia. Moose, deer, and coyotes live here. So it's essential to be aware of these creatures and take extra precautions to protect yourself and your vehicle.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.