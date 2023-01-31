5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Photo by allison christine on Unsplash

MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.

Where are The Best Thrift Shops in Massachusetts?

The Thrift Shop of Boston in Roslindale

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.

The Thrift Shop of Boston has a variety of items for the whole family. You can find summer dresses, dress shirts, suit coats, khakis, pants, and other items. It has a large selection of designer duds as well. The Thrift Shop of Boston is open from Monday to Saturday.

Cape Abilities in Hyannis

The nonprofit organization Cape Abilities in Hyannis serves people with disabilities across Cape Cod. Its main offices are in Hyannis, but it also has centers in Eastham and Falmouth. These centers provide a variety of services and support to the community. Each of the programs has specific goals and intended outcomes.

The company is run by the owners of a local restaurant, Cooke's Seafood. One of its products has been featured on Oprah Winfrey, who tasted the pie. This success resulted in sudden growth for the business. The owners decided to use the opportunity to give people with disabilities a real job, so they decided to partner with Cape Abilities. In 2009, the company opened its Pie Kitchen at Cape Abilities in Hyannis.

Garment District in Cambridge

In the heart of Cambridge, Massachusetts, you can find the Garment District, a thriving textile district that offers new and used clothes, accessories, and furniture. The district is open Monday through Sunday. The location features a wide range of clothing and furniture, including modern and vintage pieces. Moovit, an all-in-one transit app, makes riding to The Garment District easy.

The Garment District has over 12,000 square feet of retail space and stocks an impressive 40,000 items daily. The store offers clothes for men, women, and children. The clothes are divided into contemporary and designer sections. They also offer unique accessories and the latest trends.

Wicked Thrift in West Yarmouth

Wicked Thrift & PopRock Vintage is a fun, unique place to find vintage clothing and jewelry. It is located at 533 Route 28 in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The store is also a boutique hotel. Whether you are looking for a unique dress or pair of shoes, you will find something at this store.

Wicked Thrift is one of the Best Cape Cod thrift stores. The store has been in business for ten years and pays cash for pre-loved clothing. The store is colorful and fun and surprises you with its variety of merchandise. If you don't have time to shop in person, you can also download an app to your smartphone.

Apple of My Eye in Melrose

Apple Of My Eye in Melrose, Massachusetts, is a great place to shop for used children's clothes and maternity wear. This consignment boutique features quality brands and great deals on gently worn clothing. They also carry a wide selection of accessories, baby gear, and hair products.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.