10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.

Dogtooth Bar & Grill in Wildwood, NJ

The best Wings in Wildwood, NJ, can be found at Dogtooth Bar & Grill, and the bar is a favorite among locals. The restaurant is a popular spot for drinks, and casual dining and features live music almost weekly. The wings here are a must-try; they are fried twice and seasoned for 48 hours before being cooked. Once they're ready to serve, they've coated in your choice of four sauces and served hot. The fried wings at Dogtooth are a must-try for anyone in the area.

Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong NJ

The casual family-run eatery is known for its chicken wings, beer, and events. The atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable, and you can enjoy various cuisine and drinks. During the week, you can also catch a live music act at the bar. But, It's famous for its "almost-world-famous" Buffalo wings. You can choose from various sauces and get them in a dozen or more. Each order comes with a side of homemade blue cheese. The Wings here are a must-try in Shamong, NJ.

Wings Over Rutgers in Newark, NJ

If you're in the mood for some chicken wings in a no-frills environment, you should stop by Wings Over Rutgers in Newark. This fast-food chain specializes in chicken wings, sides, and more. The restaurant is located on the city's outskirts and easily accessible from downtown New Brunswick. Its unique wings have won national recognition and a loyal following. Its chicken wings are served in various sauces, from spicy to mild, and you can choose from any number of flavors.

The Wing Kitchen in Turnersville, NJ

The wings are so flavorful you can't help but enjoy them. They make every box of wings, tenders, and fries a delicious experience. Whether you're craving spicy, sweet, or plain food, the menu at The 'Wing Kitchen' will satisfy your taste buds.

Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City, NJ

You can find the tastiest wings and full pub menu near the shore. The Wings at Back Bay are famous for locals and tourists who want to try the local brew. It has outdoor seating as well as indoor dining. The food is purely bar-style fare and is baked in a wood-fired oven. The Dry Rub Wings are a stand-alone appetizer, or you can order them as part of a platter. While eating the Wings at Back Bay, you can take a break from the action and relax with a cold beer on the deck.

Dominics Tavern in Bellmawr, NJ

The unpretentious bar in Bellmawr serves American comfort food until late at night. The wings are a popular option. The unassuming bar and kitchen serves up American comfort food until late. The atmosphere is informal, and the staff is friendly. The wings are cooked to perfection and coated in rich buffalo sauce. You can order a cheesy or celery dip to go with the wings. The chicken is juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. The tangy sauce and the cheesy dip make this an excellent wing spot for a family outing. The tangy and mild sauce makes the wings irresistible.

New York Wing Factory in Fort Lee, NJ

Enjoy an eclectic wing-centric menu at the lively sports bar in Fort Lee, NJ. The wings are their signature dish, and you can even deliver them to your doorstep. The sports bar features craft beers on tap and big-screen TVs. There's also a special wing-centric drink list too. But the wings are a must-try here.

Krugs Tavern in Newark, NJ

The Wings at Krugs Tavern in Newark, NJ, are legendary. This popular pub is located in the heart of Newark, NJ. The La Motta family, who runs the popular local pub, serves burgers, seafood, and ribs. They also do a variety of other local dishes. The wings are the must-try served here. Although Krug's Tavern does not look like much from the outside, it is a Newark landmark. The city recently installed a street sign at Wilson Avenue and Napoleon Street, reading "Krugs Tavern Way."

Finks BBQ Smokehouse in Dumont NJ

The Wings at Finks BBQ Smokehouse in Dumont are to die for. This pit-smoked BBQ joint is a contemporary take on Southern cuisine. The menu includes a full bar and a rotating selection of Southern fried chicken. But, the chicken wings are amazing, and you can enjoy them with or without sauce. It's an excellent spot for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion. There's something for everyone at Finks.

Doyles Pour House in Tuckerton, NJ

This neighborhood tavern features a diverse menu of pub fare, including = jumbo wings. Choose from flavors like mild, medium, hot, barbecue, garlic parm, honey hot, teriyaki sesame, and dry cajun seasoning. The bar also has a variety of New Jersey craft beers to accompany your meal. The Doyles' Pour House is a local favorite and offers a wide variety of Irish whiskey and beers on tap.

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.