10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in Philadelphia

Photo by Casey Murphy on Unsplash

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, you've come to the right place. The team is gearing up for their Saturday game against the New York Giants. There are plenty of sports bars in the city to catch the game, including several that have previously hosted playoff games.

Philadelphia's Eagles Sports Bars Get Ready for the Playoffs 2023

If you're in the Philadelphia area for the Eagles playoffs, you may be wondering where to watch. A few great Eagles bars are perfect for watching the game.

Xfinity Live

Xfinity Live is a premiere sport and entertainment destination in South Philadelphia and is home to various venues, including a concert stage, an outdoor plaza, and the NBC Sports Arena. There is also a large assortment of food and beverage options available at the venue.

Barstool Sansom Street

Barstool Sports recently opened its first self-branded sports bar in Philadelphia. The sports bar on Sansom Street will be a family-friendly, casual place for younger sports fans. Previously known as the Brickwall Tavern, and had been remodeled into a bigger space and features a variety of sports entertainment.

Misconduct Tavern

The Misconduct Tavern is a restaurant and bar in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This tavern features upscale pub food and beer. It is a popular spot for family and friends to gather and enjoy a nice dinner. There are several locations to choose from, including the Fremont and Logan Square locations.

Philadium Sports Bar

The Philadium sports bar in Philadelphia features cheap drafts, tasty food, and excellent service. It also has a great location, with plenty of TVs to watch a game. If you're looking for a place to go to during the big game, the Philadium has various seating options, including outdoor seating.

Paddy Whacks Pub

Paddy Whacks Pub offers an extensive menu of pub grub and drink specials. You can also get buffalo chicken dip, nachos, and pub fries. It's also offering a Tailgate Package with beer, a decorated table, and sliders.

Bar-Ly Chinatown

Bar-Ly Chinatown in Philadelphia is a no-frills eatery that offers fair prices, friendly service, and an impressive menu that will satisfy your Asian itch. It's the best sports bar in Chinatown, with a massive TV and a loyal sports fan hangout. The place also has a well-stocked bar, but that's not the only reason to visit this spot.

Tinsel Takes Flight

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan, there are a few places to watch the Eagle's playoff games. You can head to Tinsel Takes Flight, the city's first-ever football-themed popup bar. This place features huge television screens, art installations, memorabilia, and more. They also offer special Eagles-themed drinks and food.

Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's in Philadelphia is a popular East Coast restaurant serving various seafood dishes. There are several locations throughout the city and beyond. One of the most popular sports bars in the South Philly neighborhood.

SouthHouse

Located in South Philadelphia, SouthHouse is a restaurant and bar that serves delicious food and offers a comfortable sports environment. The restaurant has an extensive beer and wine menu, including tapas, classic burgers, and pancakes. This bar is also known for its live music and fantastic service. Whether you're looking for a fun night out with friends, or a place to watch local sports, SouthHouse is an excellent choice.

McGillin's Olde Ale House

McGillin's Olde Ale House is a Philadelphia institution with more than thirty varieties of beer on tap. The oldest bar in the United States has been operating continuously since 1860. This historic establishment features pub fare and is a popular place to watch Philly sports.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.