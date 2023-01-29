Shelby, NC

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina

East Coast Traveler

NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.

Who Has The Best BBQ in NC?

B’s BBQ in Greenville

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.

Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden

Skylight Inn BBQ is a longstanding Carolina BBQ Joint established in 1947. This barbecue joint serves up classic Carolina BBQ recipes. Its menu includes Carolina favorites like ribs, chicken, and brisket. It is also known for serving barbecue that is made from scratch daily. The barbecue history in North Carolina is almost as old as the state itself. Pete Jones, the owner of Skylight Inn BBQ, traces its origins back to the mid-1800s when his great-great-grandfather started selling barbecue in the small town of Ayden. Jones was only seventeen when he opened his restaurant in 194. The Skylight is known for its whole hog barbecue. This barbecue is famous all over the state and attracts many visitors. The whole hog barbecue is served on plates or sandwiches.

Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby

The Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, North Carolina, is one of the best barbecue joints in the region. It's so popular that a recent film was filmed on location there. The filming team would not reveal the movie's name, but Natalie Ramsey and one of her employees will be featured in the movie. In addition to being a popular location for movies, the Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge is a popular backdrop for film shoots. The meats are slow-cooked overnight in hickory fires. The smell is so intense that it's reminiscent of Parisian perfume. It's so good that the place closes early when they run out.

Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville

Soaring, industrial-style spaces paired with Southern sides and whole-hog East Carolina BBQ create an inviting dining experience. Buxton Hall BBQ is a great place to grab a bite to eat in Asheville. The menu offers a variety of smoked meats and Southern sides. The restaurant opened in August 2015 and has gained a loyal following. Owners Elliott Moss and Meherwan Irani, both James Beard Award winners, combined family barbecue recipes from South Carolina with their self-made cooking skills. The result is a unique blend of influences and a must-try menu. The restaurant's chefs use pasture-raised pigs and local produce to create a delicious menu.

Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh

If you want to experience genuine Carolina BBQ, Clyde Cooper's BBQ is a must-visit destination in Raleigh. This time-tested joint has been serving up the delicacy since 1938. Its long line of loyal fans is a testament to its excellent taste. The restaurant opened in 1938 and quickly became a local landmark. It has won numerous awards and consistently ranks among the country's top 20 barbecue restaurants. The restaurant offers ample free public parking just a block away and a street-front setting that is a great place to eat. It's no wonder Bono stopped by for a meal during his visit to Raleigh, as he had the restaurant cater a concert.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

