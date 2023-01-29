5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

Photo by mahyar motebassem on Unsplash

VERMONT - You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.

Hazel in Brattleboro

Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent. The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.

Parker Pie Co. in West Glover

Parker Pie is a great place to go if you're a fan of Vermont-style pizza. Its prize-winning Green Mountain Special is packed with local ingredients and made with a secret maple syrup crust. The restaurant's pies also feature local favorites like bacon-wrapped dates and grilled asparagus. Beer options and weekly specials include Taco Tuesdays and trivia on Wednesdays. There's also a Sunday special that features free hand-cut fries with the purchase of two large pizzas.

Parker Pie Company offers delicious pizza and great American pub fare in a small, rural town. The beer list rotates regularly, featuring Vermont craft brews and other beverages worldwide. The atmosphere is welcoming and relaxing, with a patio and live music.

Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington

Marigold Kitchen is known for its homemade pizzas, artisan bread, and healthy salads. The restaurant uses fresh and organic local produce and partners with local farms. The restaurant offers a friendly, relaxed atmosphere and is vegan and vegetarian-friendly. It also offers gluten-free options.

Marigold Kitchen is a local favorite. In addition to traditional wood-fired pizzas, the restaurant also features a vegan pizza. The Rosie pizza is a vegan delight, topped with smoked and fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, button mushrooms, and arugula. The restaurant uses two types of Vermont flours, and their pizzas are topped with fresh Vermont mozzarella from Maplebrook Farm. The restaurant is known for its unique pizzas, and locals are happy to rave about the delicious food.

Positive Pie in Hardwick

Positive Pie in Hardwick, Vermont, is an Italian restaurant serving various Italian dishes. The restaurant is expensive, but talented chefs make the food with fresh ingredients, and it's well worth the price. There is also a good selection of bar drinks. The location on a busy main street makes parking challenging, but free lots are nearby.

Pizzeria Verità in Burlington

If you're in the mood for wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Pizzeria Verità is the place to go. This wood-fired Italian restaurant also offers Italian main courses. Its specialty is wood-fired, farm-fresh pizza.

Pizzeria Verita specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza and uses authentic, local ingredients. It pulls around a trailer with a wood-fired pizza oven to achieve this. The result is a pizza with crisp golden-brown crusts and warm, bubbly cheese. The restaurant remains open for seven days.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.