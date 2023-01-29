5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California

Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Unsplash

CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.

Pink's in Los Angeles

Pinks serves its famous chili dogs and other fast food items in Los Angeles. In addition to the classic chili dog, Pink's also offers a variety of specialty hot dogs. There are plenty of tables inside and outside, but wait times can reach an hour during peak times. The restaurant is located near Charlie Chaplin's and Jim Henson's studios. Its menu includes some variations named after Hollywood celebrities. Some walls feature headshots and autographs of these stars. 709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Cupid's in Canoga Park

Cupid's in Canoga Park is a family-owned and operated hot dog shop that opened in 1946. Originally known as Walsh's Hot Dogs, the establishment was named after Richard and Bernice Walsh. Soon after, they changed the name to Cupid's, Bernice's nickname. The family had several Cupid locations, serving the same delicious hot dog. Cupid's is now operated by the 3rd generation Walsh family, Kelly, and Morgan. The family has been eating Cupid's hot dogs since Kelly was a child. As a kid, Kelly helped out with deliveries and sampled the food. In 1994, the Northridge Earthquake affected the Van Nuys location, but Cupid's managed to feed everyone and clean up. 20030 Vanowen St, Winnetka, CA 91306

Top Dog in Berkeley

Quick-serve sausages, including specialties & veggie options, are served in a minimalist setting. Top Dog is a grab-and-go eatery in Berkeley, California, that slings superlative sausages into the wee hours of the morning. The restaurant has been open since 1966, at the height of the Free Speech Movement. Its walls are adorned with yellow newspaper clippings calling for postal privatization and "Freedom Works Better Than Government" bumper stickers. 2534 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704

Carney's in Hollywood

Carney's is a burger and hot dog restaurant in Hollywood, California. The restaurant is in a former Union Pacific rail car brought to the location in 1978. Just 690 feet southwest of Carney's is the Comedy Store, an American comedy club that opened in April 1972. In West Hollywood, 920 feet west, there is the Mondrian Hotel, which SBE Entertainment Group owns. The original Carney's was founded by John Wolfe, Sr., a former radio executive with an impressive background in publicity. In addition to being an excellent cook, John Wolfe Sr. also knew how to get the word out about his new restaurant. Pat and his wife set out to transform the train into a restaurant. Although they had to start from scratch, they were confident that the restaurant would thrive. 8351 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

The Hotdogger in Davis

The Hotdogger is a quaint little restaurant in downtown Davis, California. It is family owned and operated and offers delicious beef hot dogs with natural casings. The restaurant is open from 11 am to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday and from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm Saturday. It is closed on Wednesdays. The Hotdogger offers a wide selection of customizable hot dogs. The counter staff is always happy to chat with you and ensure you have a great experience. There have been many conversations that began at The Hotdogger. The service has led me to meet people I had never met before. 129 E St, Davis, CA 95616

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.