Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash

FLORIDA - There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.

Dogma Grill in Miami

Dogma Grill is a great place for a great burger. The owner is Jeffrey Akin, and he runs this local restaurant in Miami. He has great service and great food, and the prices are fair. There's a relaxed atmosphere here, which is great for a family outing. Takeout window & patio known for its beef, turkey & veggie franks with unusual topping options.7030 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Hot Dogs on Main in Dunedin

If you love hot dogs and are looking for a quick bite in Dunedin, Florida, you should check out Hot Dogs on Main. This food stand offers outside tables to enjoy your favorite hot dog. The food is fresh, and the price is right. It also offers plenty of seating for large groups. Guests can enjoy the original Greek Hound Dog, the Southern Dog, and their delicious fresh coleslaw. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday. Hot Dogs on Main in Dunedin, FL, is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a hot dog joint with great service and a quaint atmosphere. The restaurant is located at 505 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698.

Uncle Franks Hot Dogs in Port Charlotte

Uncle Franks Hot Dogs is a unique, casual dining experience. They offer Vienna beef hotdogs made in several different ways, including the traditional Chicago dog and New York-style hot dogs. They also offer Chicago-style tamales, Italian ice, and other toppings. Also, check out their lunch specials. 19190 Cochran Blvd Edgewater Church parking lot, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Sweet Dogs in Miami

Sweet Dogs in Miami, Florida, serves classic and creative hot dogs with a sweet twist. They have a counter-serve format, making ordering easy, and offer customers their sweet sauces to top the dogs. The restaurant is a small joint that specializes in hot dogs and popcorn combos. There are also custom-order hot dogs and soft-serve desserts. The food is fast and good. The service is fast, too. Sweet Dogs serves delicious sausages, and they also have a fun atmosphere for families. They offer booster seats for kids and outdoor patio seating during the warmer months. In addition, they have a Wi-Fi connection, which makes them the perfect place to hang out with family and friends. 4749 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33134

Portillo's Hot Dogs in Brando

The retro atmosphere at Portillo's Hot Dogs in downtown Brando is reminiscent of a Chicago institution. The chain, born in the Chicago area, serves Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs alongside beer in a retro setting. It's also known for its generous portions, and the food is made with real ingredients. Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat or a delicious meal with your family, Portillo's offers a large selection of hot dogs at reasonable prices. The restaurant's menu is available online, and you can review it before placing your order. 1748 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.