5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

Photo by Saile Ilyas on Unsplash

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet is a great Asian restaurant serving Jersey City and Newport. They are known for their great food, coffee, and service. They are known for being family-friendly, and their prices are very reasonable. There is something for everyone, whether you're looking for a great steak or a delicious seafood buffet.

Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden

If you're planning a visit to Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden or the surrounding area, you can use Moovit to find the best routes and times to get to the restaurant. Moovit is a free transit app that can help you find the fastest route and most convenient stops near your destination.. Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden has a great selection of Chinese and Asian cuisines. Their menu includes traditional Chinese American dishes, sushi, and a hibachi grill. Their dishes are prepared with fresh ingredients at an affordable price. The restaurant serves both lunch and dinner and offers a unique dining experience for the entire family.

Fortune Buffet in Toms River

If you love Chinese food and live in Toms River, New Jersey, the Fortune Buffet is a great place to eat. The restaurant offers a large selection of Chinese dishes, and you can find low-fat and gluten-free options. The restaurant is also perfect for large groups and families. You can also choose to dine in or take out. There is free parking next door. This restaurant is located on Route 37. The food at Fortune Buffet is very good, and the prices are very affordable. If you're on a budget, a full-course meal at this Toms River restaurant can cost less than $15. They also offer afternoon and evening services. There is also a large selection of sushi and Chinese dishes.

Harvest Buffet in Waretown

The Harvest Buffet is a large buffet restaurant that serves traditional Asian cuisine. The menu features hibachi, all-you-can-eat crab legs, and more. The restaurant is located at 501 Route 9 in Waretown, New Jersey. In addition to the food, the Harvest Buffet also offers a wide selection of desserts, including fresh cookies delivered until 3 am.

Teppanyaki Grill & Sushi Buffet in Phillipsburg

If you are in the mood for Asian fusion cuisine, Teppanyaki Grill & Sushi buffet in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, will not disappoint. Located on US-22, this restaurant specializes in Chinese and Japanese cuisine. It also offers takeout. The restaurant is known for its affordable prices and quick service. Teppanyaki Grill & Sushi buffet is located inside the Cajun Seafood Restaurant. The menu features Asian-inspired dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. You can order various sushi rolls and grilled vegetables or choose a full-course Japanese dinner.

Written By Jill Franklin, Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.