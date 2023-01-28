5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in North Carolina

Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash

NORTH CAROLINA - Several buffet restaurants in North Carolina offer the ultimate in all-you-can-eat dining. If you are looking for an excellent place for a family meal, you may consider visiting one of these popular buffet restaurants.

Where Are North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants?

If you are traveling through North Carolina, you can stop at a few all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants for a meal. You can enjoy seafood, soul food, and more at these eateries. Whether a seafood fan or a meat lover, you will find plenty of options here.

Jimmy's Seafood Buffet in Kitty Hawk

When it comes to dining on the Outer Banks, Jimmy's Seafood Buffet is a staple. It opened in 1999 and has since been an institution on the Outer Banks. This buffet features a wide array of offerings, from steamed scallops to fried oysters, and boasts a friendly staff. With two locations, this buffet is a great place to take the family. Jimmy's is located in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, serving over 100 items on its menu. The buffet is open seven days a week and serves a fair amount of seafood. It also has a large parking lot.

While the seafood buffet can be a bit expensive for a non-seafood eater, it has to be said that the price is suitable for the quality of service that you receive. You can expect to pay around $50 for a meal for a family of four. The buffet also offers several dessert options and soft-serve ice cream.

Grandma Hoyt's Country Buffet in Bessemer City

If you're in the Bessemer City area and looking for the best buffet in town, consider heading to Grandma Hoyt's Country Buffet & Catering. This family-owned and operated establishment has served the community for over a decade. It serves fried chicken, steaks, salads, and desserts, not to mention a good cup of tea. In addition to its buffet offerings, Grandma Hoyt's has an impressive array of menu items and a full dessert bar. The food is all homemade, from the bread to the mac n' cheese to the fried chicken. It also offers several specials, including a weekday lunch buffet.

Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills

If you're looking for a seafood buffet in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, you need to look no further than Captain George's. This restaurant features over 70 items, including shrimp, Alaskan snow crab legs, oysters, and broiled salmon. The buffet also includes side dishes, salads, and desserts. The buffet offers several types of seafood but has meat, pasta, and other entrees. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner so you can enjoy a meal any time of the day. The food is prepared on-site so that you can count on fresh, quality food every time. The dining room is spacious and clean. The staff is friendly, and you can count on them to serve you well.

The Classic Family Restaurant in Denton

The Classic Family Restaurant in Denton, North Carolina, has a lot to offer patrons and local businesses. This two-and-a-half-story, 15,000-square-foot venue is conveniently located adjacent to Lowes Foods on Highway 109. The best part is the staff is friendly and genuinely interested in your needs. The restaurant offers a healthy menu, ranging from classic burgers to hearty chowdahs. If you're looking for a meal on the cheap, The Classic Family Restaurant is the place to go. The best part is that The Classic is open seven days a week. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and have many takeout options. They are also open on Sundays, making it an excellent option for families looking for a low-key evening out.

Meadow Village Restaurant in Benson

Located in Benson, NC, the Meadow Village Restaurant has served some of the area's best food for over 35 years. Their menu includes everything from classic southern entrees to signature stewed vegetables, fried shrimp, and home-style dishes like meatloaf. They also offer to dine in and deliver. The buffet is a popular destination for both locals and visitors alike. The restaurant's most impressive claim to fame is its all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. They offer more than 70 items, fresh rolls, and classic side dishes. You'll find alcoholic beverages, too. The food is tasty and reasonably priced. It's also a good option for families. A bonus is a friendly and efficient waitstaff. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Written By Jill Franklin, Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.