Exploring Pike Place Market in Seattle

Pike Place Market Photo by Ricky Han on Unsplash

Pike Place Market is the country's oldest continuously operating farmers' market. It is located in downtown Seattle on Pike Street. The market is open year-round and offers a variety of food, entertainment, and souvenirs.

In recent years, the Pike Place Market has expanded. An additional parking garage and a neighborhood center were built, and the public plaza was renovated. These upgrades allowed local farmers to sell their products year-round. This also helped the market to maintain its character.

You can find several attractions, including the Giant Shoe Museum and Rachel the Pig, in the Pike Place Market. The Gum Wall is a 50-foot-long attraction that covers a wall of chewed gum. There are also several picnic spots near the market.

Other restaurants and shops include Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream, which serves Lopez Island Creamery ice cream.

The market also has several street musicians who play folk and country music.

Aside from the market, you can visit the Indi Chocolate Cafe, which gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at chocolate-making. There is also the Eighth Generation, a shop that showcases Indigenous artists. They design contemporary products with Native art.

Another fun way to explore Pike Place Market is through its arcade. There are several stalls and craft displays. You can visit Daily Dozen Doughnuts at the market's southern end, which sells paper lunch bags of mini fried doughnuts.

Don't forget to check out the market's secret garden. Located just before Maximilian Restaurant, it is a beautiful, quiet spot.

Written By Jill Franklin, Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.