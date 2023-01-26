Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

Hot Dogs Photo by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on Unsplash

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

The fast food chain Umai Savory Hot Dogs is a chain of restaurants that serves custom hot dogs. They offer more than 27 unique varieties of savory dogs. These hot dogs are accompanied by specialty items such as sauces, pickled daikon, and roasted seaweed.

There are two locations in San Francisco. One is near Sky Terrace, and another is near the Food Emporium. This restaurant uses surveillance cameras to keep tabs on its customers. It has an outdoor dining area and a menu available on a mobile app.

STIX Korean-style Hot Dogs

Stix Korean-style hot dogs in San Francisco, California, are an emerging food trend. They can be eaten with milk tea, lemonade, or even boba drinks. According to Emily Hui, the shop owner, social media has contributed to the popularity of these snacks. In addition to the famous Korean corn dog, Stix has some other savory snacks. You can get ramen, pretzels, and German sausages.

Rosamunde Sausage Grill Hot Dogs

If you're looking for an up-and-coming hot dog spot in San Francisco, you might want to check out the Rosamunde Sausage Grill. This gourmet dog stand has an extensive beer selection and is family-friendly. They also offer catering, a wide array of sausages, and fabulous additions like grilled onions and hot peppers.

Of course, you can't visit a city known for its food and not try a few hot dogs. While the Rosamunde Sausage Grill might not be as fancy as the other hot dog joints in town, they still serve some great-tasting dogs.

Berliner Berliner Hot Dogs

Berliner Berliner Hot Dogs serves assorted links and German and Hungarian sausages. You can order beer, pretzels, and kraut. The burgers and hot dogs come with your choice of condiments, including spicy mustard and curry ketchup.

In the former Rosamunde Sausage Grill space, Berliner Berliner is a new venture by Christine Blunck. After spending 15 years working at Rosamunde, Blunck renamed the restaurant and underwent minor renovations

Gott's Roadside Hot Dogs

If you're looking for a fun place to eat in San Francisco, you should try Gott's Roadside. This casual hot dog spot serves American roadside classics and includes burgers, fries, and other food items. They have many local and California-centric libations, such as their specialty shakes. You can also choose from an extensive selection of beverages.

Written By Jill Franklin, Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.