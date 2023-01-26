Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Aspen, CO

Coffe Shops Aspen Photo by Devin Avery on Unsplash

ASPEN, CO - If you plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, you will want to check out some of the best coffee shops in the area. Listed below are a few of the top places to go.

Ink! Coffee in Aspen

Ink Coffee is a Colorado-based coffee shop that roasts, grinds, and brews the world's most fantastic coffees at altitude. It offers a great breakfast and lunch menu, plus a selection of beverages and smoothies. This upscale coffee spot has a nice, quiet, yet casual vibe. Guests can enjoy a great cup of joe and delicious pastries and salads.

Paradise Bakery & Cafe in Aspen

The Paradise Bakery & Cafe in Aspen, Colorado, may not be the first place you think of when it comes to dining. But its menu has plenty to offer in terms of taste and innovation. Whether you're looking for a cup of coffee or something to eat while on the slopes, you can find something to please. For the most part, Paradise Bakery's menu is not overly complex.

Jour De Fete in Aspen

If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Jour De Fete in Aspen is the place to go. They offer an extensive menu of French cuisine, breakfast bagels, and even salmon. Plus, they're a pet-friendly establishment, which makes them a fun spot to bring your furry friend. Whether you're after a meal on the go, a snack to refuel on the fly, or a nice dinner for two, Jour De Fete has you covered. Located in the heart of Aspen, you're sure to find something you'll like.

Felix Roasting Co. in Aspen

Felix Roasting is one of Aspen's most exciting new cafes. With a location inside the historic Hotel Jerome, this upscale coffee spot is a must-try. The lounge is decorated with floral wallpaper and tufted velvet banquettes. Aside from the coffee bar, the cafe also features an indoor dining room and an outdoor dining area.

Bear Den Aspen in Aspen

Bear Den is an organic eatery that caters to many tastes. Its menu boasts some of the finest bison Bolognese in the region. You will not be disappointed if you are in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a tasty lunch, or a quick smooch with your gal pal. The oh-so-quaint dining room is decorated in rustic wood and adorned with cozy booths. The Bear Den's a la carte menu offers a healthy selection.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.