5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta

World of Coca-Cola Photo by Elijah Merrell on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.

The World of Coca-Cola

If you're looking for a fun place to visit with kids in Atlanta, Georgia, look no further than the World of Coca-Cola. This interactive and educational museum pays tribute to the birthplace of the world's most popular soft drink. Whether or not you're a cola fan, you'll love this fun and exciting experience.

The World of Coca-Cola is a two-story museum with seven exhibits. You'll learn about the company's history, its production process, and how it became a global brand. In addition, you'll have the chance to sample hundreds of different sodas from around the world.

One of the best parts of the World of Coca-Cola is the four-D movie theater. The film, which you can see in the theatre, explains the history of the famous formula.

The Center For Puppetry Arts

Center For Puppetry Arts is Atlanta's premier cultural destination for puppet lovers of all ages. Since its opening in 1978, this organization has touched lives with enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and a museum. It has been a cornerstone of the arts community in Atlanta and is one of Atlanta's most underappreciated cultural treasures.

Jim Henson's Family donated their collection to the Center. This donation spurred a capital campaign called Believe in Make Believe. The renovations will help preserve the Henson treasures for future generations.

The Jim Henson Collection Gallery is located in the Worlds of Puppetry Museum. There, visitors can view more than 500 pieces from the collection. During the visit, they can explore puppetry's history and how puppets communicate across cultures.

The Georgia Aquarium

The Georgia Aquarium is an excellent choice if you want something to do with kids in Atlanta, Georgia. It is one of the world's largest aquariums and features various interactive shows and exhibits.

In addition to its exhibits, the aquarium offers a variety of educational programs and events. Children can participate in the swim and dive program to learn more about aquatic animals and careers in marine sciences.

The aquarium has an impressive collection of aquatic animals, including whale sharks, dolphins, octopi, and turtles. Guests can also participate in interactive shows, meet with sea animals, and swim with whale sharks.

To see the aquarium's best features, you should plan on spending at least three to four hours. You can save money by buying tickets online in advance and taking advantage of discounts.

The Zoo Atlanta

If you are looking for family-friendly activities in Atlanta, Georgia, then the Zoo Atlanta is the place to go. This zoo is located in the Grant Park neighborhood and features more than a dozen activities. You can take a train ride, watch some animals, or enjoy a picnic.

One of Zoo Atlanta's most popular attractions is the Canopy Climber. The canopy is made of natural trees and will keep your kids entertained.

Another fun activity is the Rock Wall. It is a safe climbing area. There is also a playground that will keep your kids busy.

The Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park is a 200-acre green space that has several attractions. It's located between the Midtown and Virginia Highland neighborhoods. You can find tennis courts, a swimming pool, a dog park, playgrounds, walking paths, a splash pad, and more.

There are several special events throughout the year. These include music festivals, art exhibitions, and other fun activities.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra also plays twice a summer at Piedmont Park. And the Atlanta Jazz Festival happens every Memorial Day weekend.

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Another attraction is the Children's Museum of Atlanta. This is one of the best places to take kids for a fun day of learning. Kids can learn about science, nature, and other areas while having a lot of fun. They can play with a sand table, robots, and blocks.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

