Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Mile Zero Fest 2023 in Key West Florida

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.

This music festival brings to town the best of the red dirt and Americana music scene to the island paradise of Key West. It's held this year from January 24-28, 2023. You can expect to hear music from Pat Green, Cody Canada, Randy Rodgers, and many more. Luckily, this event has a relatively affordable ticket price.

But, There's more to this event than just music. Attendees can enjoy various activities, including fishing derbies, cocktail cruises, and more. Truman Waterfront Park also has a wide array of food vendors, libation vendors, and chalet tents with full-service bars.

This festival is a great way to spend a week in the sun. Enjoy live music sails, delicious food, and other unique experiences. While in town, visit the Harry S. Truman Little White House, a historic building on Front Street. And if you're in town on January 28th, watch the 31st annual flag football competition. Women from countries all over will compete.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.