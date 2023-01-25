New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite New York City Attractions

New York City Travel

NEW YORK CITY - When visiting New York City, there are many things you can do. You can visit several museums, the Empire State Building, and more. But the best way to take advantage of these attractions is to plan ahead and find a discount ticket. The good thing about this is that there are several options.

Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is an architectural landmark in midtown Manhattan. It is a 102-story Art Deco skyscraper. There are three observation decks. These include the 86th floor, which offers a 360-degree view of the city.

If you want to see the best views of New York, the Empire State Building is an obvious choice. However, you may not have heard of many things to do in and around New York. One of the most popular NYC attractions is the Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises. Another popular attraction is the Museum of Modern Art.

The Empire State Building has three observation decks. The 86th floor has 360-degree views of the city, which are the best of the lot. The observatory is open daily and nightly. For an even better view, you can buy an Empire State Building Observatory ticket, which grants access to the upper-floor 102nd observation deck.

American Museum of Natural History

If you want to visit the world's most famous natural history museum, you'll need to make a few reservations before you go. The American Museum of Natural History has 45 permanent exhibition halls with exhibits spanning thousands of years, ranging from dinosaur fossils to anthropological remains.

Visitors can spend countless hours exploring the exhibits and learning about our planet's fascinating history. You'll also find many interactive displays, including a digital 3D theater.

The American Museum of Natural History is perfect for a family day out. It has a vast collection of exhibits on animals and people throughout the ages, from king penguins to a 94-foot blue whale model.

A trip to the museum can be expensive, so you'll want to save money on your ticket. Thankfully, the American Museum of Natural History has a few different discount codes. These include discount tickets, skip-the-line tickets, and discount cards. Depending on the discount, you can save up to 40% on your ticket price.

Guggenheim Museum

The Guggenheim Museum is a must-see attraction in New York. Its collections are a collection of modern, contemporary, and avant-garde art. In addition, it has an exceptional permanent collection and many temporary exhibitions. Located at 1071 Fifth Avenue, this museum is an excellent place to spend a day.

The Guggenheim is open every day but Tuesday. Buy your tickets in advance to ensure you have the best chance of finding an opening.

If you are unsure where to begin, check out the Guggenheim floor plan. You can also download their digital visitor guide, which includes information on the permanent collection.

If you want to learn more about the history of Guggenheim, consider attending a tour. Visitors can choose between free, guided, and private tours. During the guided tour, you'll have a chance to interact with the Gallery Guides. They can answer your questions and give you a detailed, meaningful interpretation of the art.

Ferry Access to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island

There are several different ways to reach the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The most popular way to get to the monument is by ferry. You can get a ticket to ride the ferry and get some incredible views of New York Harbor.

During peak seasons, you'll want to get a ticket for the first ferry of the day. This can help you avoid long lines and security checks.

Ferry tickets can be purchased on the island at various tourist booths or through a tour provider. They can also be purchased online. Generally, you'll find that the ferry has limited capacity.

During peak season, you can expect to wait in line for up to 60 minutes before boarding the boat. If you know the ferry schedules, it's best to be in the line early.

9/11 Memorial & Museum

If you are looking for a place to pay your respects and homage to the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the place to be. Located on the original World Trade Center site, this museum honors the men and women who risked their lives to save others.

The main exhibit area is seven stories below ground. It includes the One World Observatory, which provides breathtaking views of New York. There is also the Wall of Faces, an interactive display displaying pictures of nearly all victims. This is one of the more exciting parts of the memorial.

On a smaller scale, the museum comprises a 110,000-square-foot space, almost an acre. Some of the highlights include the twin reflecting pools, which are two man-made waterfalls.

