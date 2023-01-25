What to See and Do in Iowa City

Old Capitol in Iowa City Photo by Wiki

IOWA CITY - If you're visiting Iowa City, you should take some time to check out the museums, tour the University of Iowa campus and enjoy some of the incredible sights in the area. You'll also be able to spend the day at the Coralville Reservoir and attend a show at the Englert Theatre.

Tour the Old Capitol in Iowa City

If you're interested in Iowa history, you'll want to tour the Old Capitol in Iowa City. It's a Greek Revival structure that was once the State Capitol of the state. The building is impressive.

While the Iowa Old Capitol Building no longer serves as a state capitol, it has become a prominent landmark in downtown Iowa City. In fact, it is pictured on the Iowa Centennial commemorative half-dollar.

One of the oldest surviving structures in Johnson County, the Old Stone Capitol, was built in 1840 and 1841. It was initially known as the "Iowa State House." However, the name was yanked when the University of Iowa took over the property in 1857.

As a result, the Old Capitol Building was used as a classroom, chapel, armory, and library. During the 1857-1863 period, the entire University of Iowa campus was located there.

Explore the University of Iowa Campus

Explore the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City and find out what it has to offer. This Big Ten institution is a member of the Association of American Universities and is home to more than 30k+ students. It is located along the scenic Iowa River in Iowa City.

The University of Iowa is home to some of the most renowned programs in the world. From health care to science to the arts, there's something for every student here. If you aren't sure where to begin, you may want to check out the various Discover Your University opportunities. These experiences give you an inside look at some of the University of Iowa's top-ranked programs.

For example, the University offers group visits to explore its academic programs. You can also plan a private tour based on your interests. To learn more, visit the University's website. There, you'll find links to walking tours.

Spend the Day at the Coralville Reservoir in Iowa

If you're a fan of lake activities, you'll enjoy spending the day at the Coralville Reservoir in Iowa City. It's a perfect spot to go boating, fishing, and hiking.

In addition to the reservoir, there are plenty of nearby attractions. For instance, the University of Iowa is located in Iowa City. You can also visit the Antique Car Museum of Iowa, which features a selection of vintage cars.

Iowa City is home to various activities, from arts and culture to outdoor recreation. During the summer, you'll find the city bustling with students, artists, and outdoor enthusiasts. Several festivals throughout the year, including the Taste of Iowa City festival. Also, there are numerous restaurants and shops on the campus of the University.

Enjoy Downtown Iowa City

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Iowa, Iowa City is an excellent choice. You will surely enjoy your time here with its urban atmosphere and various events.

Downtown Iowa City has many shops and restaurants to offer residents and visitors. These shops include Akar Design, Clay AKAR, Benders Studio, Luxe Interiors, Glassando, and Prairie Lights Bookstore.

Join the Downtown Hunt for the Elves for a fun activity for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public. Participants must collect stamp cards from participating stores to enter a drawing for a grand prize gift basket.

Attend a Show at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City

The Englert is one of the best options if you're looking for an incredible performing arts venue in Iowa City. It's a beautifully restored historic theater.

You can expect to see various musical acts at the Englert. The theater is well-kept and has comfortable seating. This is especially true when compared to other music venues in the city. Moreover, the venue has a great staff and good parking.

Since 2001, the Englert has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the theater is a non-profit venue. It operates in conjunction with the Iowa Arts Council. Several concerts, theatrical performances, and film screenings are held at the venue each year.

The Englert's main stage has seen performances from such notables as Sarah Bernhardt and Ed Wynn. In addition, the theatre boasts a renaissance-era design.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.