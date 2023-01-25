5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney's World

Photo byAdrián ValverdeonUnsplash

FLORIDA - Visiting the magical Walt Disney World is an experience that all of us should make a point to experience. Even if you only go for a few days, you can relive the unique experience by taking photos of the beautiful scenery and spending time with your favorite characters. And the best part is that you don't have to travel far to do so. You can visit the park from your home with a Disney Vacation Package.

Dole Whip

Dole Whip is a smooth, fruit-forward soft-serve ice cream. It is one of the most popular snacks at Disney World. You can enjoy it in a cup, a cone, or a float. Depending on the season, you can get eight to twelve different flavors.

If you are looking for a Dole Whip at Disney, you have two options: in the parks and in the resorts. There are four different Dole locations at the Polynesian Village Resort. Another option is at Marketplace Snacks in the World of Disney.

The most common location for Dole Whip is Aloha Isle in Adventureland. It's right next to the Tiki Room and the Magic Carpet ride. This is a great place to pick up a treat on your way to the rides.

Another popular spot is Sunshine Tree Terrace in Magic Kingdom. There are a couple of unique floats to take photos with.

RunDisney races

If you're a Disney fan, you may be interested in running a runDisney race. There are four different races to choose from, with some events even being a full marathons.

Each race is themed after a classic Disney character. Runners are encouraged to dress up and take pictures with these characters. These characters are not required to stop for photos but can certainly be a fun way to break up the monotony of the race.

The Walt Disney World Marathon is a 26.2-mile race held every January. It takes runners through all four of the Disney theme parks. Other events include a half and 10K. Those who complete the full will be awarded a special medal.

In addition to the traditional runDisney race, park's magicseveral events and races occur during the weekend. A full marathon, a half, and a virtual 5K are all available, as well as a series of challenge races.

Character meals

Character meals at Disney World are a great way to enjoy the magic of the park without the long lines and crowds. There are a variety of different options to choose from, including those that are available inside and outside of the parks.

One of the best parts of a character meal is the chance to meet your favorite Disney characters. They will typically make several rounds of the restaurant. Oftentimes, the featured character will chat with you and take a photo of you.

A few different character meals are available, such as Minnie's Silver Screen Dine and the Signature Dining experience. Both of these can be booked in advance.

The Signature Dining experience requires two table-service credits. A more laid-back option is the Garden Grill. While it is not a character meal, the food is more appealing than your standard buffet.

Of course, there are many other things to do at Walt Disney World. You can also watch a show, visit a park, or explore theme parks.

Souvenirs

Disney World offers unique, inexpensive, and adorable souvenirs. If you're looking for something special for a friend, family member, or coworker, you'll find a great selection online and in the parks.

There are several types of Disney World souvenirs, and some are more popular than others. Some are inexpensive, and some are pretty expensive. But it's a good idea to consider your budget when shopping. For example, a pair of Minnie Mouse Ears are popular and can make a great keepsake.

Another option is to purchase an exclusive merchandise item during a special event. These can be themed around Halloween or Christmas and will fit well with the holiday.

You can also purchase pressed coins at each of the parks. The coins are easy to carry and can be stored in a small purse.

Disney Parks have their kitchenware, including a variety of mugs. This is a perfect gift for anyone who loves Disney. They have a variety of styles, colors, designs, and sizes

Written By Jill Franklin for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

