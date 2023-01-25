Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

Crab Cakes Maryland Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!

Koco's Pub

The Bright Yellow Building is a local haunt serving tasty crab cakes and other pub fares. In addition to crab cakes, the menu features a variety of other savory treats, such as corned beef. Crab cakes are a staple of Maryland cuisine, so a trip to this quirky pub is definitely in order. But before heading to Maryland, try some crab cakes at Koco's Pub before you go! Crab cakes are a highlight of the menu at this lively establishment. The serving size of one crab cake is 11 ounces, which makes them roughly the size of a baseball. The best cakes come topped with Old Bay seasoning. 4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

With a rich buttery crumb topping and 99% crab, Jimmy's Famous Seafood is the premier Maryland crab cake restaurant. It has been serving up Maryland crab cakes since 1974. The restaurant ships its famous crab cakes nationwide. Their menu is full of crabcake varieties, and even a gluten-free version is available. While many people agree that Jimmy's has the best crab cakes in Maryland, there are plenty of other choices. 6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Boatyard Bar & Grill

If you're looking for the best crab cakes in Maryland, look no further than the vibrant, nautically-themed Boatyard Bar & Grill. Known for its crab cakes, this lively seafood spot also serves burgers and pizza. The full bar offers crabcakes as well as other seafood favorites. The crab cakes here are truly worth the trip! Try one for yourself and see if it lives up to its name. The cakes are 8 ounces each and packed with tons of lump meat. You can also order them to take home as an extra treat! 400 Fourth St, Annapolis, MD 21403

Faidley Seafood

The crab cakes are the signature dish at Faidley's, a no-frills favorite. You can order colossal jumbo lump crab cakes and raw oysters at this popular stand. Expect to stand in line to get a table. Crabby's also offers raw oysters and live music. It's a must-visit for crab cakes in the area. Faidley's reputation for high-quality crab cakes sparked national coverage, and the restaurant's chefs worked with the Old Bay company to prepare crab cakes for astronauts on the space shuttle. Unfortunately, NASA canceled the order because of oil concerns. However, this Maryland seafood institution is worth the trip to Lexington Market. 203 N Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Edgewater Restaurant

This local landmark serves steak, seafood, and hearty American fare. But the crab cakes are what make this local landmark stand out. If you're looking for the best crab cakes in Maryland, look no further. Edgewater is the place to go. And there's no better place to try them than in the local area. Read on for the details. Edgewater Restaurant serves the best crab cakes in Maryland on the south side of the Annapolis area. The restaurant also serves lobster tail and fried okra. Other dishes include seafood platters, meat platters, and appetizers. It's also worth checking out for its crab cakes and other Maryland favorites. 148 Mayo Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.