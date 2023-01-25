5 Must-See Waterfalls in Alabama

ALABAMA - If you love waterfalls, then Alabama is your place. With its 77,000 miles of rivers and pristine state parks, the state boasts a wide variety of natural wonders. These natural attractions are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are looking for a great trip away from the city, look at Alabama's waterfalls.

Chewacla Falls

Chewacla Falls is a 30-foot waterfall that cascades into Chewacla Lake. The falls are part of a 696-acre state park where visitors can go fishing, swimming, boating, and hiking. The park has eight hiking trails, including the Mountain Laurel Trail, which takes hikers to Chewacla Falls. The trail is accessible to hikers of all ages and abilities.

There are plenty of waterfalls in Alabama to visit, both natural and man-made. Chewacla Falls is a man-made stairway waterfall located in Chewacla State Park. Before you visit, get in touch with others who have visited the falls and tell them about your experience.

The falls are best viewed during the spring or early summer. However, they are not always in full flow. For the best viewing point, hikers can cross a bridge above the falls. The bridge is a short walk from the parking area. If you're feeling adventurous, try wading in the crystal-clear water above the falls. However, be cautious since the rocks around the falls can be slippery.

DeSoto Falls

DeSoto Falls is the place to go if you're looking for a unique and spectacular waterfall in Alabama. This 107-foot waterfall is in the Desoto State Park near Fort Payne. It is a popular spot for waterfall viewing and is easily accessible for all levels of outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to its spectacular waterfall views, the park is famous for its hiking trails and kayaking.

Visitors to DeSoto Falls can enjoy a beautiful view from both the top and bottom of the waterfall. Although this waterfall is seasonal, the water level is highest during the winter and early spring seasons. During summer and fall, the water level drops significantly. To access the falls, drive to Canyon Ri Drive, located off AL Highway 35.

The hikes around DeSoto Falls are short but feature some stunning scenery. These short out-and-back trails travel through challenging terrain and pass by a picnic area. You can park and take the hiking trails from the picnic area. You will find detailed trail maps at the trailhead.

Cheaha Falls

Cheaha Falls is one of Alabama's most beautiful waterfalls in the Talladega National Forest. The 30-foot waterfall spills over a rock wall, and you can hike to it along the Chinnabee Silent Trail. The trail begins at Lake Chinnabee and winds beside Cheaha Creek. It is a moderately easy hike, and you'll see wildlife on the trail.

A trail shelter near the falls is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are also campsites if you want to pitch a tent and stay overnight. You can also visit the Devil's Den and High Falls if you're camping.

If you're a nature lover, Cheaha Falls is a must-see attraction. The falls are surrounded by the Talladega National Forest, including Talladega Mountain. If you're feeling adventurous, you can swim to the bottom of Cheaha Falls. Little River Falls is another waterfall worth checking out in the area.

Devil's Den Falls

The 10-foot Devil's Den Falls is located along the Chinnabee Silent Trail in Clay County. This trail has many exciting viewpoints and increases in difficulty as you approach the waterfall. It is popular during the late spring and summer. Whether you're an experienced hiker or just looking for a new experience, you're sure to enjoy the scenery.

Start hiking up the Chinnabee Silent Trail from Cheaha State Park in Clay County to reach Devil's, Den Falls. The trail begins near County Rd. 42 and takes you upstream about 800 meters. From here, you'll encounter beautiful scenery and a cool stream.

There are many things to do in the area. The Devil's Den Falls Trail leads you up a hillside by following Cheaha Creek. The trail is moderately challenging and ends at a bridge. You can also camp nearby and hike to nearby High Falls.

Griffin Falls

If you're a lover of waterfalls, you'll love Griffin Falls, located in Dekalb County, Alabama. This 40-foot waterfall flows from Sand Mountain over a sandstone cliff into a pool below. It also boasts an unusual collection of flowers. Visitors can access the waterfall by hiking the trail that stretches alongside a creek. Be prepared to get wet and slippery, however.

The waterfall is located in a picturesque area and is easy to explore. The waterfall is surrounded by sedimentary rock, making it a great place to swim or picnic. You'll see a statue dedicated to a Cherokee princess, Noccalula, whose legend is that she plunged into the waterfall on her wedding day.

While visiting Griffin Falls, you can also visit Dismal's Canyon, a natural wonderland and National Natural Landmark. It contains several waterfalls and a bioluminescent organism called Dismalites. The largest population of these organisms lives in Witches Cavern below the waterfall. To see these creatures, visitors can join a guided night hike.

Fall Creek Falls

Fall Creek Falls is one of Alabama's most beautiful natural wonders and is easy to reach. You can park in the parking area and walk only 100 feet to the waterfall. While this isn't the most spectacular waterfall in Alabama, it is still one of the most accessible. It is not difficult to get to just off Alabama Route 160 on the south side.

Fall Creek Falls is a beautiful 60-foot cascade with numerous shallow pools. The waterfall is also famous for fishing and kayaking. It is also an excellent location for sunrise and sunset photos. The waterfall can be a bit spooky, though, so be careful. Fall Creek Falls is best visited when the water level is low. During low flows, the waterfall even offers a natural swimming hole.

