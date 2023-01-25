Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in Boston

Photo by Mario on Unsplash

BOSTON - Regarding burgers, the Boston area is home to some of the city's best eats. From pared-back burgers to luxe creations, the city has various burger options. Burgers can even be vegan!

Charlie’s Kitchen

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings.

Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65 years. The interior is reminiscent of a diner, with multiple levels. There are several TVs to keep you entertained while you eat. The burger menu is a must-try, and the beer garden has 22 draught brews. While the burger menu features some classic burger choices, there are a few standout items here.

Bred Gourmet

Located in the Boston Common, Bred Gourmet Burgers is one of Boston's best new burger joints. This tiny burger bar serves gourmet patties and toppings. It also serves salads and kale drinks. It is open for lunch and dinner daily. The burgers are available in various flavors, and you can also choose to order a salad.

The restaurant offers take-out and delivery for its food and drinks. Its friendly staff and speedy service are a plus. Prices are reasonable, and the food is delicious. The decor is excellent, and the restaurant offers a comfortable, homey atmosphere. Its reviews on Google are also quite positive. Bred Gourmet has opened in Dorchester Lower Mills since January 2015. The restaurant is owned by Tambo Barrow, who had previously worked for an insurance company for five years. After seeing a growing trend for gourmet burgers in Boston, he decided to open his restaurant. Although the owner had no experience in the food industry, Barrow loves food and has always wanted to own his own business.

Bronwyn

If you're looking for a burger joint that focuses on locally sourced and regionally produced meats, try Bronwyn's Burgers in Boston. The six-ounce burger features beef raised in Massachusetts and comes studded with bacon and some cheese. It's served with a house-made slaw and Brownyn's honey-oat challah bun and topped with an herbaceous aioli.

The restaurant is open seven days a week and serves dinner seven days a week. During the warmer months, diners can take advantage of the adjacent Biergarten. Chef Tim Wiechmann's creative approach to the menu features classic German favorites, while Eastern European specialties also find a home here. When it comes to burgers, Boston is home to many great options. From classic to inventive, a good burger should be on your must-try list. There are plenty of options in the area for classic or creative burgers and sandwiches, tacos, and lobster rolls.

The Haven

The Haven Burgers in Boston is a popular destination for burger lovers in Boston. The restaurant has been a staple of the neighborhood since opening on Perkins Street in 2007. It's currently closed, but the new location will be open soon. If you'd like to try the food, you can check out the menu on their website or via the Uber Eats app. They offer pickup and delivery services, and you can see a map of their delivery area.

In addition to burgers, The Haven has other menu items that appeal to people of all ages and ethnicities. The burger is the signature dish, but the restaurant offers pizza, haggis pizza, and vegan sausage rolls. A variety of small plates and seafood platters are also available. The restaurant also has a cozy patio where customers can enjoy a drink. For dessert, try the creme brulee with whisky. Haven Burgers is located inside a brewery complex in Jamaica Plain. The building was formerly the home of Bella Luna & the Milky Way. The restaurant offers a wide variety of beers and whisky, and its menu includes an excellent burger. The Haven is currently open for dinner, with patio seating expected soon.

JM Curley

If you're looking for a place that serves JM Curley Burgers in Boston, you've come to the right place. JM Curley offers a wide range of menu items for delivery and pickup. These items include the Curley Burger, Half Dozen Wings, and Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich. And, if you're in a hurry, you can even order food online to have it delivered right to your doorstep.

The JM Curley Burger is made from brisket, chuck, and short-rib blend and topped with cheese, grilled onions, housemade pickles, and Russian dressing. The burgers are served on artisanal buns adorned with fancy linen napkins. The atmosphere at JM Curley Burgers is reminiscent of a Cheers bar, with patrons enjoying a casual, community-oriented atmosphere.

Moonshine 152

If you're in the mood for a burger with a unique fusion of New and classic American influences, head to Moonshine 152 Burgers in downtown Boston. The restaurant has a funky atmosphere with cute decor, and you'll love the low prices. It also serves up a delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

Moonshine 152's delivery service offers a flat rate for delivery and pick-up. Ordering ahead of time allows you to choose a time that is convenient for you. Orders can also be delivered via Uber Eats, which you can pay through your Uber Eats account. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday and is closed on Sundays. The menu is available online or through the restaurant's website, making it easy to get the food you want.

Hojoko

If you're into Japanese food, you'll want to visit Hojoko Burgers in Boston. This casual, fun place features Japanese pub food, including sushi and eastern burgers. It even has an arcade machine to play games while enjoying burgers or sushi. And if you're in the mood for a drink, you can try a sake shot.

Hojoko's sushi-style menu includes an umami-forward cheeseburger that combines American cheese and heavily marbled wagyu short rib. The burger comes with a side of dashi pickles and a house-made sauce made with ketchup and Japanese kewpie mayo. Guests can also enjoy a bacon-wrapped hot dog.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.