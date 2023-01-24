Seattle, WA

The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WA

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSaz6_0kPnP4eH00
Photo byThe Market Theater

SEATTLE, WA - If you want to find a unique Seattle attraction, you might want to visit the Market Theater Gum Wall. It's a brick wall covered in chewing gum. The wall is 50 feet long and 8 feet high and has a ton of gum.

Gum has been placed on the wall in the past, but it wasn't until 1999 that the city officially deemed the gum-covered bricks a tourist attraction. Today, it's a must-see.

The gum-covered wall started out as just a grouping of gum pieces, but it quickly grew to a full-on ode to gum. It's got over 250,000 wads of chewing gum, a fact that hasn't stopped people from coming up with creative uses for it.

The first time the wall was cleaned, a team of 130 workers pulled out over a ton of gum. This time around, the Gum Wall managed to cover the whole wall, and the cleaning process took about five months. After a few months, the wall was back in business.

Another fad involving gum began in Post Alley, a pedestrian-friendly street underneath the Pike Place Market. People would stick gum onto the wall and then stick a coin in the gum.

The market theater's improv comedy group started sticking gum on the bricks in Post Alley in 1993. A few years later, the gum-covered wall became a yearly tradition as people began adding gum and coins.

While the Gum Wall may not be the most exciting thing to do in Seattle, it's still an impressive display. Located at: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101.

Written By - The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
2K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, you've come to the right place. The team is gearing up for their Saturday game against the New York Giants. There are plenty of sports bars in the city to catch the game, including several that have previously hosted playoff games.

Read full story
1 comments
Shelby, NC

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.

Read full story
7 comments
Brattleboro, VT

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California

CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.

Read full story
46 comments
Dunedin, FL

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.

Read full story
18 comments
Jersey City, NJ

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.

Read full story
4 comments

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - Several buffet restaurants in North Carolina offer the ultimate in all-you-can-eat dining. If you are looking for an excellent place for a family meal, you may consider visiting one of these popular buffet restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
State College, PA

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Exploring Pike Place Market in Seattle

Pike Place Market is the country's oldest continuously operating farmers' market. It is located in downtown Seattle on Pike Street. The market is open year-round and offers a variety of food, entertainment, and souvenirs.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Where to People Watch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The City of Philadelphia is a wonderful place to visit. This beautiful city has some of the best sites and several museums. Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, and the Art Museum Area are some of the best spots to see people in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Pigeon Forge, TN

7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TN

TENNESSE - Whether planning to visit the area for a short vacation or a weekend getaway, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Pigeon Forge. These include The Local Goat, Mellow Mushroom, Gaucho Urbano Brazilian Steakhouse, and the 11th and Bay Southern Table.

Read full story
Newark, DE

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WA

SEATTLE, WA - We've compiled a list of our favorite must-try coffee shops in Seattle, WA. These include Fuel Coffee Shop, Makeda and Mingus Coffee Shop, and Papá Chango Café. Seattle is a city known for its unique coffee culture. Coffee shops are a staple in Seattle, and the coffee there is some of the best in the world. If you're visiting the area, you'll want to try these top coffee shops.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia

Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.

Read full story
9 comments
Aspen, CO

Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Aspen, CO

ASPEN, CO - If you plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, you will want to check out some of the best coffee shops in the area. Listed below are a few of the top places to go. Ink Coffee is a Colorado-based coffee shop that roasts, grinds, and brews the world's most fantastic coffees at altitude. It offers a great breakfast and lunch menu, plus a selection of beverages and smoothies. This upscale coffee spot has a nice, quiet, yet casual vibe. Guests can enjoy a great cup of joe and delicious pastries and salads.

Read full story
Florida State

Warm Places in Florida to Visit in February

FLORIDA - If you're planning a trip to Florida during winter, you might want to consider some of the warmer places to visit. There are several places to check out in Florida, including Orlando, Key West, Fort Myers, and Miami. Each of these locations offers something different to see and do, so make sure you take some time to plan out your vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy