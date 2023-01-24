The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WA

Photo by The Market Theater

SEATTLE, WA - If you want to find a unique Seattle attraction, you might want to visit the Market Theater Gum Wall. It's a brick wall covered in chewing gum. The wall is 50 feet long and 8 feet high and has a ton of gum.

Gum has been placed on the wall in the past, but it wasn't until 1999 that the city officially deemed the gum-covered bricks a tourist attraction. Today, it's a must-see.

The gum-covered wall started out as just a grouping of gum pieces, but it quickly grew to a full-on ode to gum. It's got over 250,000 wads of chewing gum, a fact that hasn't stopped people from coming up with creative uses for it.

The first time the wall was cleaned, a team of 130 workers pulled out over a ton of gum. This time around, the Gum Wall managed to cover the whole wall, and the cleaning process took about five months. After a few months, the wall was back in business.

Another fad involving gum began in Post Alley, a pedestrian-friendly street underneath the Pike Place Market. People would stick gum onto the wall and then stick a coin in the gum.

The market theater's improv comedy group started sticking gum on the bricks in Post Alley in 1993. A few years later, the gum-covered wall became a yearly tradition as people began adding gum and coins.

While the Gum Wall may not be the most exciting thing to do in Seattle, it's still an impressive display. Located at: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101.

Written By - The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.