Visiting the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota

Corn Palace in SD Photo by Mitchell Corn Palace

SOUTH DAKOTA - When you visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, you'll find an outsize agricultural art display, a beautiful structure, and a fascinating history. It's also a practical structure that can be used for various purposes. You can attend a dance show, hold a meeting, or walk through the historic buildings.

In addition to the World's Only Corn Palace, you can find a variety of other attractions in the area. The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village is located across the street from the Corn Palace. Another attraction is Cabela's Wildlife Exhibits, also located in the city.

You can also visit the Oscar Howe Art Gallery in the Carnegie Resource Center. There is also the McGovern Legacy Museum, which is located in the McGovern Library.

You can also see several billboards around the area. They feature corny puns and encourage visitors to come to Mitchell. If you're planning a road trip, this is a great stop.

While visiting the Corn Palace, you may want to check out the gift shop, which has a selection of quirky souvenirs. There's also a snack shop where you can enjoy corn dogs, buttered corn on the cob, and more.

You can find carnival rides for the kids during the Corn Palace Festival and live entertainment. Throughout the year, the building is transformed into various themes. Every year, a new mural theme is chosen by the Corn Palace Festival Board. Located at: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301.

Written By - The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.