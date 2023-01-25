Been and Jerry's Graveyard Photo by Benn & Jerry's

VERMONT - The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard is a fun memorial for bygone flavors. Located on the Ben and Jerry's Factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont, this is a graveyard for more than thirty-five departed flavors.

The ice cream company created the Flavor Graveyard to mourn the loss of its favorite flavors. Each headstone lists the year of availability, name of flavor, and ingredients.

The company encourages fans to visit the Graveyard to mourn the loss of their favorite flavors. Ice cream lovers can also vote to bring back their favorite departed flavors.

Some of the flavors that are available at the Flavor Graveyard include:

Peanut Butter & Jelly, Cherry Garcia, Vermonty Python, and Phish Food. These were the original four flavors Ben & Jerry's first produced. A sketch on Saturday Night Live inspired them. Other departed flavors include:

Tuskegee Chunk, Dastardly Mash, and Economic Crunch. Initially, the Flavor Graveyard consisted of four monuments, but the number has grown over time.

Today, there are 40 headstones in the Graveyard. Most original monuments are still there, but newer ones have been installed.

Each headstone in the Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard features a witty epitaph. It is also decorated in the style of a country cemetery. You can take a walking tour of the Graveyard to learn more about the history of the displayed flavors.

Visiting the Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard will give you a unique look at the history of the ice cream company. Ben & Jerry's is known for its crazy ice cream concoctions and humorous naming schemes. Located at: 1281 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Vermont Rte 100, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.