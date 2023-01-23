5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Angelo's Pizzeria

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market.

This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is known for its delicious pizza and cheesesteak. This place is so popular that there are often long lines. The pizzeria serves classic Italian favorites and signature pizzas, like the Upside Down pie. The tomato sauce here is sweet and has a hint of Italian seasoning.

Pizza Shackamaxon

The Hippie Pizza Counter offers veggie and meat pizzas and is a counter-serve nook. It also offers daily specials. It has a full bar, so you can relax and socialize while enjoying a delicious slice. The upscale atmosphere and attentive service make this a favorite of locals.

The pizzeria is located at 115 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown and is an excellent spot for a casual dinner. There are a walk-up window and picnic tables to enjoy your pizza. The thin-crust pie is big enough to eat with two hands, and you can order a plain, pepperoni, or thick tomato pie. The prices range from $3 to $5 for specialty slices.

Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri is a restaurant that celebrates authentic Italian pizza. Located on Callowhill Street in Philadelphia, it has received critical acclaim from national publications. In 2014, GQ named it one of the country's top 25 new restaurants. The restaurant features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with a red accent, an open kitchen, and custom mosaic tiles imported from Italy.

Pizzeria Vetri has three locations throughout Philadelphia. It was recently purchased by Philadelphia-based URBN, which will soon add a fourth location. The restaurant specializes in wood-fired pizzas made with a Neapolitan crust. Other menu items include seasonal squash pizza, the Maurizio pie, and calzones. It also serves salads and antipasti.

Tacconelli's

Brick Oven Pizzeria in the Old City has a longstanding tradition of serving thin-crust tomato pie. Its classic thin-crust tomato pie is the signature dish. Brick Oven Pizzeria has been serving customers for decades. Its pizzas are made to order.

The restaurant is well-known throughout Philadelphia. It is the perfect place to satisfy pizza cravings but requires a reservation. To make a reservation, call at least a day in advance. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday after 10 a.m. You can also bring your alcohol.

Pizza Brain

Quirky Eatery is known for its pizza memorabilia and artisan pies with unique toppings. You can also indulge in ice cream. This pizzeria has many locations throughout Philadelphia. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is fast. It is open daily, and the food is fresh and delicious.

The restaurant opened in September 2012 and featured a full-scale pizza memorabilia museum. The walls are decorated with various pizza-related videos, art, and celebrity photos. The pizzas at the restaurant are made from crushed tomatoes and thin crusts, and the toppings are expertly blended.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.