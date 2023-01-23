Nashville, TN

8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCpWJ_0kOie8ZM00
Photo byBrice CooperonUnsplash

TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.

Burgess Falls

If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.

The best time to visit waterfalls in Tennessee is during the spring when melted snow causes a higher water volume over the waterfalls. You can also enjoy the beauty of the waterfalls during the summer, but remember that the weather can be hot and humid. If you're planning to hike, don't forget to bring a pair of hiking shoes.

Cummins Falls

Cummins Falls is a local favorite and has been a swimming hole for over a century. You can reach it on foot, but the hike is strenuous. It is worth the trip, as the waterfall has several tiers of rocky rock and a deep pool at its base.

The waterfall is 75 feet high and surrounded by 200 acres of land. A one-mile hike to the top will take you to the base of the waterfall and the pool below. If you're feeling adventurous, you can hike back the rest. Be prepared to trek a couple of miles, so you'll want to bring lots of water and sunscreen. The park is trendy during the summer and can be pretty crowded.

Cummins Falls State Park is located about 9 miles from Cookeville. The park is situated on the Blackburn Fork State Scenic River. It has been a popular swimming hole for locals for more than a century, and it's Tennessee's eighth-highest waterfall. It's a popular attraction for swimming, picnicking, and hiking enthusiasts.

Cane Creek Falls

Cane Creek Falls, located in Fall Creek Falls State Park, is a breathtaking plunge waterfall. It's the highest waterfall in the area by volume and features a swimming hole that's big enough to enjoy a swim. The waterfall has a mystical feel, and the waterfall's sound is soothing.

Cane Creek Falls has a dramatic path to the base and two overlooks. If you're a beginner, you can also walk along a swinging suspension bridge to enjoy the view of the cascades. Another waterfall in the area is Stillhouse Hollow Falls, which cascades over a deep hollow. The 1.2-mile hike includes an overlook where you can enjoy the waterfall. The waterfall was used in the movie "Jungle Book" and is 110 feet tall. You'll have to hike from the parking area to reach it, and it's worth the effort.

Fall Creek Falls

There are many incredible waterfalls in Tennessee, and some are just a short drive from Nashville. The state is home to over 325 waterfalls, many dropping over 200 feet into pools below. Some are accessible by car, while others require more effort. Fall Creek Falls and Virgin Falls are two of the waterfalls that are close to Nashville.

This waterfall is privately owned and can be accessed from Interstate 24 Exit 110. It's a short hike to the base of the falls, although the rocks can sometimes get slippery. There are picnic tables and swimming areas, and the falls are accessible throughout the day.

Fall Creek Falls is the tallest free-fall waterfall east of the Mississippi River. There are several hiking trails, including the Woodland Trail, which rises nearly a mile above the falls. The Gorge Overlook Trail is another popular trail that loops around the waterfall. Most trails are moderate, with smooth paths, solid footbridges, and rocky stairs.

Foster Falls

Foster Falls is perfect for you if you're looking for a short hike with a fantastic view. The trail is moderately challenging, but the views are worth the effort. There are plenty of rocks for sunbathing and campsites with grills.

Foster Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls near Nashville. This 60-foot waterfall is located in South Cumberland State Park. It's an hour and a half drive from downtown Nashville. Foster Falls offers a variety of activities, including a swim in the pool below the falls.

The Foster Falls Scenic Area is located in South Cumberland State Park and offers easy access to 60-foot Foster Falls. Hikers can follow a trail to the top of the falls and view beautiful plants along the way. The park also has restrooms, picnic tables, and campgrounds.

Greeter Falls

If you're looking for a scenic hike or a scenic drive near Nashville, consider Greeter Falls. This waterfall is located on a secluded river in the Savage Gulf State Natural Area, just a 2.5-hour drive from downtown Nashville. There are four parking lots, fifty miles of trails, and backcountry camping.

This waterfall, which plunges 50 feet, is accessible via a short hike. It also features an upper cascade that falls about 15 feet before spilling into the central falls downstream. In addition to Greeter Falls, you can hike nearby Laurel Falls and Stone Door, a 100-foot-deep crack in the Smoky Mountains.

Ozone Falls

If you're looking for a hike in the middle of the day, you can check out Ozone Falls, which is about 110 feet high and located near the I-40 corridor. It's a short hike, and the trail begins just a few yards from the falls. The trail is about 1/4 mile long and steep, but it's easy to follow. Just watch your footing. This rocky hike descends to a deep blue pool at the base.

The Falls are easily accessible by road from the city, and you can easily park at the parking lot and begin your hike. However, you must be careful because the trail can sometimes be slippery. You can explore this waterfall with your family or even dip in the pool below. The area is beautiful, and there are pristine picnic areas nearby. The waterfall is open from dawn to dusk.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
2K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Pigeon Forge, TN

7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TN

TENNESSE - Whether planning to visit the area for a short vacation or a weekend getaway, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Pigeon Forge. These include The Local Goat, Mellow Mushroom, Gaucho Urbano Brazilian Steakhouse, and the 11th and Bay Southern Table.

Read full story
Newark, DE

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WA

SEATTLE, WA - We've compiled a list of our favorite must-try coffee shops in Seattle, WA. These include Fuel Coffee Shop, Makeda and Mingus Coffee Shop, and Papá Chango Café. Seattle is a city known for its unique coffee culture. Coffee shops are a staple in Seattle, and the coffee there is some of the best in the world. If you're visiting the area, you'll want to try these top coffee shops.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia

Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.

Read full story
9 comments
Aspen, CO

Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Aspen, CO

ASPEN, CO - If you plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, you will want to check out some of the best coffee shops in the area. Listed below are a few of the top places to go. Ink Coffee is a Colorado-based coffee shop that roasts, grinds, and brews the world's most fantastic coffees at altitude. It offers a great breakfast and lunch menu, plus a selection of beverages and smoothies. This upscale coffee spot has a nice, quiet, yet casual vibe. Guests can enjoy a great cup of joe and delicious pastries and salads.

Read full story
Florida State

Warm Places in Florida to Visit in February

FLORIDA - If you're planning a trip to Florida during winter, you might want to consider some of the warmer places to visit. There are several places to check out in Florida, including Orlando, Key West, Fort Myers, and Miami. Each of these locations offers something different to see and do, so make sure you take some time to plan out your vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.

Read full story
7 comments
Key West, FL

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite New York City Attractions

NEW YORK CITY - When visiting New York City, there are many things you can do. You can visit several museums, the Empire State Building, and more. But the best way to take advantage of these attractions is to plan ahead and find a discount ticket. The good thing about this is that there are several options.

Read full story
Iowa City, IA

What to See and Do in Iowa City

IOWA CITY - If you're visiting Iowa City, you should take some time to check out the museums, tour the University of Iowa campus and enjoy some of the incredible sights in the area. You'll also be able to spend the day at the Coralville Reservoir and attend a show at the Englert Theatre.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney's World

FLORIDA - Visiting the magical Walt Disney World is an experience that all of us should make a point to experience. Even if you only go for a few days, you can relive the unique experience by taking photos of the beautiful scenery and spending time with your favorite characters. And the best part is that you don't have to travel far to do so. You can visit the park from your home with a Disney Vacation Package.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!

Read full story
22 comments
Alabama State

5 Must-See Waterfalls in Alabama

ALABAMA - If you love waterfalls, then Alabama is your place. With its 77,000 miles of rivers and pristine state parks, the state boasts a wide variety of natural wonders. These natural attractions are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are looking for a great trip away from the city, look at Alabama's waterfalls.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in Boston

BOSTON - Regarding burgers, the Boston area is home to some of the city's best eats. From pared-back burgers to luxe creations, the city has various burger options. Burgers can even be vegan!

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WA

SEATTLE, WA - If you want to find a unique Seattle attraction, you might want to visit the Market Theater Gum Wall. It's a brick wall covered in chewing gum. The wall is 50 feet long and 8 feet high and has a ton of gum.

Read full story
4 comments
Mitchell, SD

Visiting the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA - When you visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, you'll find an outsize agricultural art display, a beautiful structure, and a fascinating history. It's also a practical structure that can be used for various purposes. You can attend a dance show, hold a meeting, or walk through the historic buildings.

Read full story
Waterbury, VT

Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard

VERMONT - The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard is a fun memorial for bygone flavors. Located on the Ben and Jerry's Factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont, this is a graveyard for more than thirty-five departed flavors.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy