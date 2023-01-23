8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee

Photo by Brice Cooper on Unsplash

TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.

Burgess Falls

If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.

The best time to visit waterfalls in Tennessee is during the spring when melted snow causes a higher water volume over the waterfalls. You can also enjoy the beauty of the waterfalls during the summer, but remember that the weather can be hot and humid. If you're planning to hike, don't forget to bring a pair of hiking shoes.

Cummins Falls

Cummins Falls is a local favorite and has been a swimming hole for over a century. You can reach it on foot, but the hike is strenuous. It is worth the trip, as the waterfall has several tiers of rocky rock and a deep pool at its base.

The waterfall is 75 feet high and surrounded by 200 acres of land. A one-mile hike to the top will take you to the base of the waterfall and the pool below. If you're feeling adventurous, you can hike back the rest. Be prepared to trek a couple of miles, so you'll want to bring lots of water and sunscreen. The park is trendy during the summer and can be pretty crowded.

Cummins Falls State Park is located about 9 miles from Cookeville. The park is situated on the Blackburn Fork State Scenic River. It has been a popular swimming hole for locals for more than a century, and it's Tennessee's eighth-highest waterfall. It's a popular attraction for swimming, picnicking, and hiking enthusiasts.

Cane Creek Falls

Cane Creek Falls, located in Fall Creek Falls State Park, is a breathtaking plunge waterfall. It's the highest waterfall in the area by volume and features a swimming hole that's big enough to enjoy a swim. The waterfall has a mystical feel, and the waterfall's sound is soothing.

Cane Creek Falls has a dramatic path to the base and two overlooks. If you're a beginner, you can also walk along a swinging suspension bridge to enjoy the view of the cascades. Another waterfall in the area is Stillhouse Hollow Falls, which cascades over a deep hollow. The 1.2-mile hike includes an overlook where you can enjoy the waterfall. The waterfall was used in the movie "Jungle Book" and is 110 feet tall. You'll have to hike from the parking area to reach it, and it's worth the effort.

Fall Creek Falls

There are many incredible waterfalls in Tennessee, and some are just a short drive from Nashville. The state is home to over 325 waterfalls, many dropping over 200 feet into pools below. Some are accessible by car, while others require more effort. Fall Creek Falls and Virgin Falls are two of the waterfalls that are close to Nashville.

This waterfall is privately owned and can be accessed from Interstate 24 Exit 110. It's a short hike to the base of the falls, although the rocks can sometimes get slippery. There are picnic tables and swimming areas, and the falls are accessible throughout the day.

Fall Creek Falls is the tallest free-fall waterfall east of the Mississippi River. There are several hiking trails, including the Woodland Trail, which rises nearly a mile above the falls. The Gorge Overlook Trail is another popular trail that loops around the waterfall. Most trails are moderate, with smooth paths, solid footbridges, and rocky stairs.

Foster Falls

Foster Falls is perfect for you if you're looking for a short hike with a fantastic view. The trail is moderately challenging, but the views are worth the effort. There are plenty of rocks for sunbathing and campsites with grills.

Foster Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls near Nashville. This 60-foot waterfall is located in South Cumberland State Park. It's an hour and a half drive from downtown Nashville. Foster Falls offers a variety of activities, including a swim in the pool below the falls.

The Foster Falls Scenic Area is located in South Cumberland State Park and offers easy access to 60-foot Foster Falls. Hikers can follow a trail to the top of the falls and view beautiful plants along the way. The park also has restrooms, picnic tables, and campgrounds.

Greeter Falls

If you're looking for a scenic hike or a scenic drive near Nashville, consider Greeter Falls. This waterfall is located on a secluded river in the Savage Gulf State Natural Area, just a 2.5-hour drive from downtown Nashville. There are four parking lots, fifty miles of trails, and backcountry camping.

This waterfall, which plunges 50 feet, is accessible via a short hike. It also features an upper cascade that falls about 15 feet before spilling into the central falls downstream. In addition to Greeter Falls, you can hike nearby Laurel Falls and Stone Door, a 100-foot-deep crack in the Smoky Mountains.

Ozone Falls

If you're looking for a hike in the middle of the day, you can check out Ozone Falls, which is about 110 feet high and located near the I-40 corridor. It's a short hike, and the trail begins just a few yards from the falls. The trail is about 1/4 mile long and steep, but it's easy to follow. Just watch your footing. This rocky hike descends to a deep blue pool at the base.

The Falls are easily accessible by road from the city, and you can easily park at the parking lot and begin your hike. However, you must be careful because the trail can sometimes be slippery. You can explore this waterfall with your family or even dip in the pool below. The area is beautiful, and there are pristine picnic areas nearby. The waterfall is open from dawn to dusk.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.