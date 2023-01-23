Houston, TX

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

East Coast Traveler

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.

Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater

Allen's Family Style Meals is a cozy, down-home dining spot in Sweetwater, Texas. The menu offers family-style meals served at communal tables. The ambiance is unassuming, and the food is genuinely good. Moreover, the staff is friendly and helpful.

Allen's Chicken Dinner combines family-style dining and down-home cooking. The food is delicious and served hot and fresh. The fried chicken, for example, is moist, and the sliced beef is delicious. The Mac and Cheese have plenty of cheese on top, and the other sides also look great. The dessert is a family-style peach cobbler, which is served with refills.

Dimassis Mediterranean Buffet in Houston

Dimassis Mediterranean Buffet in Houston, Texas, is a Mediterranean restaurant that offers family-friendly meals and healthy options. It has accessible seating and a laid-back atmosphere. The buffet also accepts major credit cards.

Dimassis is known for its traditional Mediterranean cuisine, and you can expect excellent service from the friendly staff. The decor is warm and homey, and the food is delicious. The menu changes frequently, so you can always find something that appeals to your taste. You'll also find a large variety of desserts, including baklava, a classic Egyptian dish.

King Buffet in Dallas

If you're in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are in the market for an all-you-can-eat restaurant, check out King Buffet. It operates in the Buffet (Eating Places) business category and has been in business for four years. It employs 12 people at its single location.

The restaurant serves Chinese food and has a 4.4 Google rating. It's known for its friendly staff, great service, and affordable prices. There's an Asian section and an area where you can cook your food. Whether you prefer hot or cold food, you'll be happy here.

75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet in Houston

The 75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet has a great menu sure to please any palate. The prices are reasonable, and you can choose the amount of food that you want. The food is also served in beautiful and calming surroundings. The staff is friendly and helpful. Besides being a great place to get Chinese food in Houston, it also serves excellent desserts.

The BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet is good if you have a large group. There are two types of broths to choose from: spicy and non-spicy. You can also choose from a variety of noodles.

