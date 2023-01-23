Photo by Leo Rivas on Unsplash

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is one of the most popular vacation spots in all South Carolina. Located on the Grand Strand, this coastal city is known for its pristine beaches, warm weather, and diverse attractions. With a population of about 35,000 people, Myrtle Beach is an ideal destination for families and visitors.

Myrtle Beach's economy is mainly dependent on tourism. The beach is one of America's fastest-growing destinations. It is home to dozens of resort communities. The region also features a variety of golf courses. Myrtle Beach is considered the "Golf Capital of the World." Myrtle Beach is part of a 60-mile stretch of coastline. The coast is protected from erosion by vegetation-filled sand dunes. It is also home to several theme parks. There is also plenty of shopping and dining to keep you busy.

The beach is a popular venue for weddings, where the original beach music was born. There are also several places to enjoy a romantic walk on the sand. There are several things to do on Myrtle Beach, including scuba diving, snorkeling, and surfing. There are also several water parks to take advantage of.

South Beach

South Beach, Florida, is a popular tourist destination. It is located on a barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. It is a colorful place to go, offering soft sand and a variety of restaurants and shops. It is known for its beautiful water and lively nightlife. It is also known for its colorful lifeguard towers.

If you are looking for a beach in Miami, you should consider visiting South Beach. It is a popular place to go with tourists, locals, and families. It is a great place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a relaxing beach day.

Another great beach in Miami is Lummus Park. This is a beautiful stretch of coastline located within the Art Deco district. This area features a scenic pier, a playground, a splash park, and a picnic area. It is also a great place to see celebrities running along the sand. Aside from the sand, visitors can also enjoy the quiet and calm waters of the beach. There is a fishing pier in the park as well.

James Lee Beach

James Lee Beach is a stunning and picturesque Florida beach. Its crystal clear water is soft and has sound waves for water sports. The beach also has a lot of amenities. You can rent kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkel gear. There are also plenty of restrooms and picnic tables. There is also a nice restaurant.

Another significant aspect of the beach is its location. It's just off Scenic Highway 98 in Destin, Florida. You can quickly get to the beach and park. It's also a popular destination for families. The sand at James Lee Beach is lovely and pristine. It's also a good place for strollers.

The area is famous for weddings and marriages. You can also enjoy the sunset here. The beach is part of the Choctawhatchee Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. The park offers hiking trails that are perfect for seeing local wildlife. In addition to the beach, there are two restaurants in the immediate vicinity. One is the Crab Trap, which has an excellent menu and a beach cam.

Tybee Island Beach

Tybee Island is an excellent place to take a trip. Located near the Savannah River, this barrier island is a popular destination with locals and tourists. If you're looking to spend a day in the sun or have a great time exploring the ocean, this is the perfect vacation spot.

When you visit Tybee Island, you'll have access to various beaches. Each beach has its appeal. While some are quieter than others, all are great spots to relax and enjoy the weather. North Beach is a great spot to watch the sunrise.

You'll find plenty of beach stores and restaurants on Tybrisa Street. This area is also where you'll find the Tybee Pier. The Pier is a great spot to watch fishing boats and view the water. The pier also hosts concerts and festivals. There are plenty of picnic tables and restrooms.

If you're looking for more privacy, you'll want to go to the "back river" beaches. The beaches along this section of the river are less crowded and offer fewer waves. These beaches are also good places to watch for dolphins and other wildlife.

South Swim Beach

South Swim Beach is a small slice of heaven on a remote Caribbean island. The sand is pristine, the sea is warm, and the birds are numerous. It's also got a small campground and a nice bar, if you're into that sort of thing. This is the spot if you're looking for the perfect place to get a sun-kissed tan.

Aside from the beach itself, the Dry Tortugas National Park has some of the most impressive coral reefs in the country. The best time to go snorkeling is mid-morning or late in the day. You can take a short ferry from Key West, Florida, to get there. The trip will take about two hours. Fortunately, the price is half that of a seaplane ride.

The beach is just a hop, skip, and a jump away, but if you're looking for an actual test of human endurance, you'll want to head to Garden Key. This is a popular swimming and snorkeling destination. A visit to the area is not without its challenges, but the rewards are well worth the trip.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is one of the most popular beach destinations in the United States. This southern destination has many things to do for everyone. In addition to its stunning beaches, the city is also a hot spot for history lovers. This seaside location is located on the Atlantic Ocean in southeast Virginia. It offers visitors a variety of outdoor activities, including surfing lessons, stand-up paddleboarding, and swimming. The waterfront also boasts live music, restaurants, and cafes.

This coastal city is home to three miles of boardwalk and several fun attractions. For example, the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum is a quirky attraction showcases birds, sculptures, and bird decoys. Another must-see is the Ocean Breeze Waterpark, which features an aquatic playground, a wave pool, and over 30 rides. Its gift shop sells a variety of souvenirs.

In addition, the town is home to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, considered one of the seven man-made wonders of the world. The tunnel connects Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore of Virginia. It takes about 25 minutes to cross the bridge.

Biloxi Beach

Biloxi Beach is one of the most popular beaches in the South. It's located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is known for its warm waters and powdery sand. It also offers several activities and resorts. For families looking for an idyllic vacation, this is a great destination. In addition to the calm, blue water, there are several amenities, including boat tours, fishing charters, and shrimp boat trips. You can also tour the historic lighthouse, which has survived multiple hurricanes.

Another great option is Ship Island, a barrier island just a short boat ride from Biloxi. This island is surrounded by scenic beaches and offers a great day trip from Biloxi. You can take a canoe or paddleboard to get there or rent a small boat from the Biloxi Boardwalk Marina. The island is home to many interesting native tree species and coastal wildlife and is very close to the shore.

While it's not a beach many travelers visits, it's still an excellent option. It's got plenty of piers and fishing areas for you to explore, as well as a splash pad for kids. The atmosphere is also quieter than other Mississippi beaches, making it ideal for a peaceful day in the sun.

Driftwood Beach

Driftwood Beach is located on the northern end of Jekyll Island, Georgia. It is a fascinating beach with a history. It was once a lush maritime forest. But decades of erosion swept away the soil cover, leaving only a skeleton of ancient trees.

This makes the place an excellent destination for photographers. But it also means that it's not safe to swim. Driftwood Beach has two high and two low tides each day. The best time to visit is at low tide, giving you more space to explore the maze of driftwood. But if you're not looking to spend much time, the beach is open anytime.

You can access Driftwood Beach by car, bike, or foot. The road to the beach is a short walk from the parking area. Alternatively, there is a bike path that leads you straight there. The beach is home to several hundred-year-old trees, among the oldest in the state. They make a unique natural playground for kids and adults alike.

Written By Jill Franklin - Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.