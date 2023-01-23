Where to Find a Weekday Brunch in NYC?

Photo by Rachel Park on Unsplash

NEW YORK CITY - There are plenty of places to choose from when looking for the perfect place to go for brunch in New York City. You can find a great spot to start your day, from cafes in the Upper West Side to places on the Lower East Side. But which ones are the best?

Cafe Lalo on The Upper West Side

Cafe Lalo is one of the best places to stop for a cappuccino and a slice of scrumptious pie in the neighborhood. This upscale dessert bar has floor-to-ceiling windows, marble tables, and Parisian posters. Aside from its delicious desserts, it also offers an impressive coffee menu.

Aside from its coffee, the cafe has an impressive brunch and late-night menu. Its signature items include the Greek dish of goat cheese, olive twist bread, and yogurt with honey. The cafe also specializes in berry wine pairings for its desserts.

Its breakfast menu features all-day breakfast and lunch specials. The menu has the requisite French onion soup and steak frites. The coffee menu is more substantial, offering espresso, cappuccino, and macchiato options.

Bluestone Lane Collective Café in The West Village

Whether you're a local or visiting for the first time, you'll find that The West Village is home to several cafes, bars, and restaurants. This is a quaint neighborhood located in lower Manhattan. It's filled with brownstones and federal-style townhouses. It's also a great place to see art.

Among the best cafes in this neighborhood is Bluestone Lane. It's not only a beautiful place to dine, but it's also one of the most popular in New York. It has a variety of delicious food options, including full English. Breakfast is a must-try.

The Little Collins Cafe is another enticing brunch spot in this neighborhood. You'll find a lot of Australian flairs, from the pink awnings to excellent coffee and artsy centerpieces. It's also an all-day hangout.

Mezetto in The Lower East Side

Mezetto is a Mediterranean restaurant on the Lower East Side of New York City. While Mezetto specializes in small plates, it also serves a full brunch menu. Mezetto has a casual and cozy feel, with a large window in the warmer months. Mezetto is perfect for a relaxing brunch.

Mezetto is open all day for brunch. It offers Mediterranean small plates, sandwiches, and salads. It's a popular spot on the Lower East Side.

Mezetto also offers bottomless mimosas and sangria every day of the week. They have a wide variety of flavors to choose from. Guests can opt for a pitcher.

Mezetto is a great place to bring a group since the restaurant has a mix of tables. It has various drinks, including champagne, sangria, bellinis, and cocktails. They also have special magnum bottles of wine.

Cornerstone Cafe in The East Village

The East Village is home to a variety of innovative restaurants. One such establishment is the Cornerstone Cafe. The menu includes items such as the tagliata steak and egg omelet, as well as a host of French pancakes and crepes. The cafe also provides takeout or delivery.

Aside from its menu, the Cornerstone Cafe also boasts a great atmosphere. This is a place you would want to check out if you want to spend a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The decor is elegant, and the service is friendly. The prices are reasonable.

Jack’s Wife Freda, in The West Village

Jack's Wife Freda is one of the most popular brunch spots in New York City. It's a bistro with a laid-back, family-friendly ambiance. The restaurant has a menu that incorporates the cuisine of two different countries. It's a unique experience, and the food is delicious.

Located in the West Village, Jack's Wife Freda is a great place to dine. It serves various dishes, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There's an extensive breakfast menu and a bottomless brunch.

The menu at Jack's Wife Freda features a mix of Mediterranean and New York-inspired favorites. They also offer gourmet desserts, including a flourless chocolate cake. Guests can choose from a variety of entrees and salads.

On weekends, Jack's Wife Freda's brunch crowd stretches out the door. You'll need to get there early for a seat.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.