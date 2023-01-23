Orlando, FL

Where to Dine in Disney Springs

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRkdu_0kNcQidU00
Photo byAKonUnsplash

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.

The Edison at Disney Springs

The Edison at Disney Springs is an excellent spot for an adult night out. This venue has an industrial design with touches of glamour. It's a fun and unique experience that's also family-friendly. For starters, there's an impressive array of entertainment options. This includes a dance floor, cabaret performers, aerialists, and a DJ. There are three bars at The Edison, each of which has its unique flair. The upper level is a high-ceilinged wonderland with an incredible view of the surrounding area. On the lower level, you'll find two more bars. Of course, the most impressive thing about Edison is its nightlife. Guests 21 and up can enjoy this fun bar after dark.

The BOATHOUSE at Disney Springs

If you are looking for a unique restaurant experience at Disney Springs, you should check out The Boathouse. This waterfront restaurant provides guests delicious cuisine and an array of interactive entertainment. There are a variety of menu options available for both dinner and lunch. To enjoy the whole experience, plan and book a reservation. You can make a reservation at The BOATHOUSE up to 180 days in advance. The Boathouse offers three outdoor bars for those interested in dining outside. This includes the Dockside Bar, which is built over the water. In addition to its seafood focus, the Boathouse offers a variety of specialty foods. Guests can expect sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and shellfish, among other dishes.

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs

Morimoto Asia is the latest addition to Disney Springs. This elegant and sophisticated restaurant focuses on pan-Asian cuisine and serves a wide range of drinks. The restaurant offers a variety of dinner options and a sushi bar. The interior of Morimoto Asia is a modern and elegant setting featuring painted floral murals and comfortable booths. There are two levels of the restaurant, with a second floor featuring a Sushi Bar, open kitchen, and show kitchens. Guests can enjoy cocktails, draft and bottled beer, and a selection of sakes. The beverage menu also features non-alcoholic soft drinks and wines. Guests can choose from specialty cocktails, including the Forbidden Highball and White Tiger Negroni.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Disney Springs

If you're looking for a casual dining experience, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Disney Springs is the place to go. Featuring a variety of signature dishes, it is also the perfect spot for a family lunch or date night. It is located in the Town Center area and is one of the most popular restaurants at Disney Springs. Wolfgang is a California-style restaurant with rustic elements. It's a nice place to bring your kids as well, thanks to its kid's menu. In addition to serving burgers, it features a variety of pasta and wood-burning oven pizzas. There is also a gelato bar where you can enjoy over-the-top gelato shakes. Whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner or an elegant meal, you'll find what you're looking for at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill.

Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs

Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs is the latest dining venture from celebrity chef Jose Andres. It is a renowned Spanish restaurant with an array of traditional and contemporary tapas dishes. This dining spot will open on March 17 at Disney Springs. With a vibrant, multi-level design, Jaleo offers guests a taste of Spain in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant's menu features an expansive variety of tapas and small plates, including a wide selection of Spanish wines and cherries. The restaurant features tapas, small portions of Spanish cuisine served in tasting sizes. These small dishes are a great way to try new flavors.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
1K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Aspen, CO

Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Aspen, CO

ASPEN, CO - If you plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, you will want to check out some of the best coffee shops in the area. Listed below are a few of the top places to go. Ink Coffee is a Colorado-based coffee shop that roasts, grinds, and brews the world's most fantastic coffees at altitude. It offers a great breakfast and lunch menu, plus a selection of beverages and smoothies. This upscale coffee spot has a nice, quiet, yet casual vibe. Guests can enjoy a great cup of joe and delicious pastries and salads.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.

Read full story
5 comments
Key West, FL

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite New York City Attractions

NEW YORK CITY - When visiting New York City, there are many things you can do. You can visit several museums, the Empire State Building, and more. But the best way to take advantage of these attractions is to plan ahead and find a discount ticket. The good thing about this is that there are several options.

Read full story
Iowa City, IA

What to See and Do in Iowa City

IOWA CITY - If you're visiting Iowa City, you should take some time to check out the museums, tour the University of Iowa campus and enjoy some of the incredible sights in the area. You'll also be able to spend the day at the Coralville Reservoir and attend a show at the Englert Theatre.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney's World

FLORIDA - Visiting the magical Walt Disney World is an experience that all of us should make a point to experience. Even if you only go for a few days, you can relive the unique experience by taking photos of the beautiful scenery and spending time with your favorite characters. And the best part is that you don't have to travel far to do so. You can visit the park from your home with a Disney Vacation Package.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!

Read full story
12 comments
Alabama State

5 Must-See Waterfalls in Alabama

ALABAMA - If you love waterfalls, then Alabama is your place. With its 77,000 miles of rivers and pristine state parks, the state boasts a wide variety of natural wonders. These natural attractions are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are looking for a great trip away from the city, look at Alabama's waterfalls.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in Boston

BOSTON - Regarding burgers, the Boston area is home to some of the city's best eats. From pared-back burgers to luxe creations, the city has various burger options. Burgers can even be vegan!

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WA

SEATTLE, WA - If you want to find a unique Seattle attraction, you might want to visit the Market Theater Gum Wall. It's a brick wall covered in chewing gum. The wall is 50 feet long and 8 feet high and has a ton of gum.

Read full story
4 comments
Mitchell, SD

Visiting the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA - When you visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, you'll find an outsize agricultural art display, a beautiful structure, and a fascinating history. It's also a practical structure that can be used for various purposes. You can attend a dance show, hold a meeting, or walk through the historic buildings.

Read full story
Waterbury, VT

Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard

VERMONT - The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard is a fun memorial for bygone flavors. Located on the Ben and Jerry's Factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont, this is a graveyard for more than thirty-five departed flavors.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee

TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Read full story
5 comments

Exploring The New England Coast Cusine

NEW ENGLAND COAST - New England's region of the United States has such a rich culinary history defined by its coastal and pastoral landscapes and makes for some very hearty cuisine.

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in History

Gettysburg, PA - Nestled into America’s rural countryside lies a small town that was the epicenter of the war just a few generations ago. In this scene, the future of the United States hung in the balance. It was where months later, a tall, lanky president arrived on a train and later delivered an immortal speech that would turn the town from a place of epic tragedy into a symbol of hope.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Most Pristine Beaches in the South

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Find a Weekday Brunch in NYC?

NEW YORK CITY - There are plenty of places to choose from when looking for the perfect place to go for brunch in New York City. You can find a great spot to start your day, from cafes in the Upper West Side to places on the Lower East Side. But which ones are the best?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy