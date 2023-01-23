Where to Dine in Disney Springs

Photo by AK on Unsplash

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.

The Edison at Disney Springs

The Edison at Disney Springs is an excellent spot for an adult night out. This venue has an industrial design with touches of glamour. It's a fun and unique experience that's also family-friendly. For starters, there's an impressive array of entertainment options. This includes a dance floor, cabaret performers, aerialists, and a DJ. There are three bars at The Edison, each of which has its unique flair. The upper level is a high-ceilinged wonderland with an incredible view of the surrounding area. On the lower level, you'll find two more bars. Of course, the most impressive thing about Edison is its nightlife. Guests 21 and up can enjoy this fun bar after dark.

The BOATHOUSE at Disney Springs

If you are looking for a unique restaurant experience at Disney Springs, you should check out The Boathouse. This waterfront restaurant provides guests delicious cuisine and an array of interactive entertainment. There are a variety of menu options available for both dinner and lunch. To enjoy the whole experience, plan and book a reservation. You can make a reservation at The BOATHOUSE up to 180 days in advance. The Boathouse offers three outdoor bars for those interested in dining outside. This includes the Dockside Bar, which is built over the water. In addition to its seafood focus, the Boathouse offers a variety of specialty foods. Guests can expect sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and shellfish, among other dishes.

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs

Morimoto Asia is the latest addition to Disney Springs. This elegant and sophisticated restaurant focuses on pan-Asian cuisine and serves a wide range of drinks. The restaurant offers a variety of dinner options and a sushi bar. The interior of Morimoto Asia is a modern and elegant setting featuring painted floral murals and comfortable booths. There are two levels of the restaurant, with a second floor featuring a Sushi Bar, open kitchen, and show kitchens. Guests can enjoy cocktails, draft and bottled beer, and a selection of sakes. The beverage menu also features non-alcoholic soft drinks and wines. Guests can choose from specialty cocktails, including the Forbidden Highball and White Tiger Negroni.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Disney Springs

If you're looking for a casual dining experience, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Disney Springs is the place to go. Featuring a variety of signature dishes, it is also the perfect spot for a family lunch or date night. It is located in the Town Center area and is one of the most popular restaurants at Disney Springs. Wolfgang is a California-style restaurant with rustic elements. It's a nice place to bring your kids as well, thanks to its kid's menu. In addition to serving burgers, it features a variety of pasta and wood-burning oven pizzas. There is also a gelato bar where you can enjoy over-the-top gelato shakes. Whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner or an elegant meal, you'll find what you're looking for at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill.

Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs

Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs is the latest dining venture from celebrity chef Jose Andres. It is a renowned Spanish restaurant with an array of traditional and contemporary tapas dishes. This dining spot will open on March 17 at Disney Springs. With a vibrant, multi-level design, Jaleo offers guests a taste of Spain in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant's menu features an expansive variety of tapas and small plates, including a wide selection of Spanish wines and cherries. The restaurant features tapas, small portions of Spanish cuisine served in tasting sizes. These small dishes are a great way to try new flavors.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.