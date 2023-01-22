Where to Find Thrift Shops and Antiques in Maryland

Photo by Linda Gerbec on Unsplash

MARYLAND - There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.

Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville

The Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is a community outreach project for Haven Ministries. This nonprofit organization operates a homeless shelter, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store, and the community's permanent and emergency food pantries. In addition, Haven Ministries runs an Art for Your Home Program and Street Outreach Program and is planning a low-cost rental housing assistance program. The ministry is in the early phases of developing this relationship with a landlord. Though the Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is smaller than most thrift stores in Maryland, it has a great selection of items. The thrift store is also on Facebook, where it posts updates and requests for donations. Donations and volunteer assistance are accepted.

Hidden Treasures in Chestertown

If you're looking for a great place to shop for women's clothing in Chestertown, Maryland, Hidden Treasures is the place to go. This thrift store supports adults with developmental disabilities and intellectual disabilities. Proceeds from the shop benefit the Kent Center for Disabilities. It's also an ideal place to find winter accessories.

Savvy Consignment in Severna Park

Savvy Consignment is a women's consignment store in Severna Park, Maryland. The store carries a variety of clothing, accessories, and home goods from name brands. It is a great place to find quality bargains on high-end brands. The Savvy Consignment has the perfect solution whether you're looking to sell an item you've been eyeing for ages or want to get rid of an expensive pair of jeans. They pay consignors 45% of the sale price. This means that you can cash out as soon as it sells.

Tabitha’s House in Fallston

If you're looking for a place to shop for great used clothes at a reasonable price, try Tabitha's House in Fallston, Maryland. This resale shop can provide you with clothing that you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else. It is located at 112 Connolly Rd. #D in Fallston, Maryland, and its hours of operation can be found on its website. This nonprofit charity helps people in Harford County by providing domestic and financial support. A small staff and male and female volunteers manage the organization's various programs. They also pick up donated items and deliver them to those in need.

Niftee Thriftee Shoppe in Pasadena

The Niftee Thrifty Store is a local business that sells donated goods for extremely low prices. Its Pasadena location is excellent for finding great bargains on home goods, clothing, and novelty items. There are various items available at the store, and you can find many unique items you may not have seen in other thrift stores. The items for sale are fantastic, and the volunteers are very helpful. Many of the volunteers are in their sixties, and they spend long hours sifting through donated items. However, unlike a traditional retail shop, the volunteers do not receive paychecks for their efforts.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

