Exploring the Nation's History in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - So, what should you visit to learn more about Philadelphia's and the nation's deep history? The list below is just a few places to start.

Philadelphia is a great place to start if you're planning to explore the nation's history. This city is home to many attractions you can visit and learn about. These attractions include Elfreth's Alley, The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Independence Visitor Center.

The History of the United States Begins in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, is a significant center for America's culture and history. It was the capital of the colonies during the American Revolutionary War and became the first city in the nation to have its own government.

In the early 1600s, Dutch, English, and Swedish merchants established trading posts in the Delaware Valley. By 1750, Philadelphia had become a major trade and shipping center.

In the late eighteenth century, Philadelphia grew into the first industrial city in the United States. The city's economy was built on the reliability of its Pennsylvania Railroad system.

After World War II, Philadelphia experienced a housing shortage, which caused racial tensions. Some of the wealthy middle class moved to the suburbs. This created a "white flight" from the city.

Philadelphia was also the site of the United States' first political convention. On July 4, 1787, the US Constitution was signed in Independence Hall.

Philadelphia hosted the First Continental Congress and the Second Continental Congress. These congresses drafted the Articles of Confederation, which set up the first national government. They also proposed proportional representation for the states.

The city is also home to Benjamin Franklin, a leading Philadelphia citizen. In 1729, he became publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette. He also became the postmaster general.

Benjamin Franklin also founded the American fire department, which is still in operation today. He also began a hospital for the poor.

In the late seventeenth century, William Penn began a long-term cooperation with the Lenape, a tribe that occupied the land between the Delaware River and the Potomac River. His charter gave religious freedom to the people of Pennsylvania.

Visiting Independence Visitor Center

The Independence Visitor Center is a great place to start if you're planning a trip to Philadelphia. It is the city's official visitor center and offers tickets to many of the area's most popular attractions. The facility is clean, modern, and full of exciting information.

A free National Park Service mobile app is available for download to your smartphone. In addition, the center's visitor center has an interactive digital wall that features a range of information.

In addition to the welcome theater, the Independence Visitor Center has several other fun and informative activities. For example, several small exhibits give visitors a glimpse into how the city of Philadelphia has changed over the years.

Visiting Independence Hall

Visiting Independence Hall in Philadelphia is a great way to learn about one of the most critical events in American history. This landmark was where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the United States Constitution was ratified. If you're planning a trip to the area, you should know a few things before you go.

To avoid long lines, you should buy tickets in advance. You can get them at the Independence Hall Visitor's Center in the heart of historic Philadelphia. The visitor's center sells Independence Hall tours and offers information on other attractions and activities in the area.

Visitors can reserve tickets online or at the visitor's center. There are only 60 spaces available on each tour, so making a reservation as early as possible is essential.

Visiting The Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Philadelphia. It is a symbol of American freedom. In addition to being a national symbol, the Liberty Bell is also a significant symbol of the abolition of slavery.

A replica of the original Liberty Bell is located in Independence Hall. The Liberty Bell was ordered by the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly in 1751.

To see the Liberty Bell, you must undergo security screening. This is similar to an airport security check. Once you pass the screening, you can enter the building. However, it is best to arrive early and take advantage of the shorter lines.

There is an adjacent museum that highlights the history of the bell. Visitors can view historical photos and videos and learn about the bell's history in the United States.

Visiting Elfreth's Alley

Elfreth's Alley is the oldest continually inhabited residential street in the United States. It's located in the historic Old City district of Philadelphia. The Alley is home to dozens of families. In addition to being a tourist attraction, it's also a great place to see how the city's history has shaped the lives of its residents.

Since 1702, the street has been inhabited by a variety of families. Today, Elfreth's Alley is a living museum with 32 buildings in Georgian and Federal styles. There are many shops and restaurants, including several fashionable coffeehouses.

Visitors can tour the Alley on foot or by bike. Depending on the time of year, guided tours may be offered. Children 11 and under are admitted free. Seniors receive a discount.

Guided tours are available twice a day on Fridays and Saturdays. Self-guided audio tours are also available for a small donation.

