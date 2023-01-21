Philadelphia, PA

Exploring the Nation's History in Philadelphia

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZKEs_0kM4brbk00
Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA - So, what should you visit to learn more about Philadelphia's and the nation's deep history? The list below is just a few places to start.

Philadelphia is a great place to start if you're planning to explore the nation's history. This city is home to many attractions you can visit and learn about. These attractions include Elfreth's Alley, The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Independence Visitor Center.

The History of the United States Begins in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, is a significant center for America's culture and history. It was the capital of the colonies during the American Revolutionary War and became the first city in the nation to have its own government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445JlJ_0kM4brbk00
Photo byDan MallonUnsplash

In the early 1600s, Dutch, English, and Swedish merchants established trading posts in the Delaware Valley. By 1750, Philadelphia had become a major trade and shipping center.

In the late eighteenth century, Philadelphia grew into the first industrial city in the United States. The city's economy was built on the reliability of its Pennsylvania Railroad system.

After World War II, Philadelphia experienced a housing shortage, which caused racial tensions. Some of the wealthy middle class moved to the suburbs. This created a "white flight" from the city.

Philadelphia was also the site of the United States' first political convention. On July 4, 1787, the US Constitution was signed in Independence Hall.

Philadelphia hosted the First Continental Congress and the Second Continental Congress. These congresses drafted the Articles of Confederation, which set up the first national government. They also proposed proportional representation for the states.

The city is also home to Benjamin Franklin, a leading Philadelphia citizen. In 1729, he became publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette. He also became the postmaster general.

Benjamin Franklin also founded the American fire department, which is still in operation today. He also began a hospital for the poor.

In the late seventeenth century, William Penn began a long-term cooperation with the Lenape, a tribe that occupied the land between the Delaware River and the Potomac River. His charter gave religious freedom to the people of Pennsylvania.

Visiting Independence Visitor Center

The Independence Visitor Center is a great place to start if you're planning a trip to Philadelphia. It is the city's official visitor center and offers tickets to many of the area's most popular attractions. The facility is clean, modern, and full of exciting information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BZ8U_0kM4brbk00
Independence Visitor CenterPhoto byDan MallonUnsplash

A free National Park Service mobile app is available for download to your smartphone. In addition, the center's visitor center has an interactive digital wall that features a range of information.

In addition to the welcome theater, the Independence Visitor Center has several other fun and informative activities. For example, several small exhibits give visitors a glimpse into how the city of Philadelphia has changed over the years.

Visiting Independence Hall

Visiting Independence Hall in Philadelphia is a great way to learn about one of the most critical events in American history. This landmark was where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the United States Constitution was ratified. If you're planning a trip to the area, you should know a few things before you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCtmt_0kM4brbk00
Independence HallPhoto byJimmyonUnsplash

To avoid long lines, you should buy tickets in advance. You can get them at the Independence Hall Visitor's Center in the heart of historic Philadelphia. The visitor's center sells Independence Hall tours and offers information on other attractions and activities in the area.

Visitors can reserve tickets online or at the visitor's center. There are only 60 spaces available on each tour, so making a reservation as early as possible is essential.

Visiting The Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Philadelphia. It is a symbol of American freedom. In addition to being a national symbol, the Liberty Bell is also a significant symbol of the abolition of slavery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azoZz_0kM4brbk00
Liberty BellPhoto byDan MallonUnsplash

A replica of the original Liberty Bell is located in Independence Hall. The Liberty Bell was ordered by the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly in 1751.

To see the Liberty Bell, you must undergo security screening. This is similar to an airport security check. Once you pass the screening, you can enter the building. However, it is best to arrive early and take advantage of the shorter lines.

There is an adjacent museum that highlights the history of the bell. Visitors can view historical photos and videos and learn about the bell's history in the United States.

Visiting Elfreth's Alley

Elfreth's Alley is the oldest continually inhabited residential street in the United States. It's located in the historic Old City district of Philadelphia. The Alley is home to dozens of families. In addition to being a tourist attraction, it's also a great place to see how the city's history has shaped the lives of its residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfSm9_0kM4brbk00
Elfreth's AlleyPhoto byDan MallonUnsplash

Since 1702, the street has been inhabited by a variety of families. Today, Elfreth's Alley is a living museum with 32 buildings in Georgian and Federal styles. There are many shops and restaurants, including several fashionable coffeehouses.

Visitors can tour the Alley on foot or by bike. Depending on the time of year, guided tours may be offered. Children 11 and under are admitted free. Seniors receive a discount.

Guided tours are available twice a day on Fridays and Saturdays. Self-guided audio tours are also available for a small donation.

Written By William Zimmerman - Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and for information about individuals and places, used Wikipedia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
1K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Aspen, CO

Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Aspen, CO

ASPEN, CO - If you plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, you will want to check out some of the best coffee shops in the area. Listed below are a few of the top places to go. Ink Coffee is a Colorado-based coffee shop that roasts, grinds, and brews the world's most fantastic coffees at altitude. It offers a great breakfast and lunch menu, plus a selection of beverages and smoothies. This upscale coffee spot has a nice, quiet, yet casual vibe. Guests can enjoy a great cup of joe and delicious pastries and salads.

Read full story
Florida State

Warm Places in Florida to Visit in February

FLORIDA - If you're planning a trip to Florida during winter, you might want to consider some of the warmer places to visit. There are several places to check out in Florida, including Orlando, Key West, Fort Myers, and Miami. Each of these locations offers something different to see and do, so make sure you take some time to plan out your vacation.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.

Read full story
5 comments
Key West, FL

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite New York City Attractions

NEW YORK CITY - When visiting New York City, there are many things you can do. You can visit several museums, the Empire State Building, and more. But the best way to take advantage of these attractions is to plan ahead and find a discount ticket. The good thing about this is that there are several options.

Read full story
Iowa City, IA

What to See and Do in Iowa City

IOWA CITY - If you're visiting Iowa City, you should take some time to check out the museums, tour the University of Iowa campus and enjoy some of the incredible sights in the area. You'll also be able to spend the day at the Coralville Reservoir and attend a show at the Englert Theatre.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney's World

FLORIDA - Visiting the magical Walt Disney World is an experience that all of us should make a point to experience. Even if you only go for a few days, you can relive the unique experience by taking photos of the beautiful scenery and spending time with your favorite characters. And the best part is that you don't have to travel far to do so. You can visit the park from your home with a Disney Vacation Package.

Read full story
6 comments
Maryland State

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

5 Must-See Waterfalls in Alabama

ALABAMA - If you love waterfalls, then Alabama is your place. With its 77,000 miles of rivers and pristine state parks, the state boasts a wide variety of natural wonders. These natural attractions are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are looking for a great trip away from the city, look at Alabama's waterfalls.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in Boston

BOSTON - Regarding burgers, the Boston area is home to some of the city's best eats. From pared-back burgers to luxe creations, the city has various burger options. Burgers can even be vegan!

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WA

SEATTLE, WA - If you want to find a unique Seattle attraction, you might want to visit the Market Theater Gum Wall. It's a brick wall covered in chewing gum. The wall is 50 feet long and 8 feet high and has a ton of gum.

Read full story
4 comments
Mitchell, SD

Visiting the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA - When you visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, you'll find an outsize agricultural art display, a beautiful structure, and a fascinating history. It's also a practical structure that can be used for various purposes. You can attend a dance show, hold a meeting, or walk through the historic buildings.

Read full story
Waterbury, VT

Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard

VERMONT - The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard is a fun memorial for bygone flavors. Located on the Ben and Jerry's Factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont, this is a graveyard for more than thirty-five departed flavors.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee

TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Read full story
5 comments

Exploring The New England Coast Cusine

NEW ENGLAND COAST - New England's region of the United States has such a rich culinary history defined by its coastal and pastoral landscapes and makes for some very hearty cuisine.

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in History

Gettysburg, PA - Nestled into America’s rural countryside lies a small town that was the epicenter of the war just a few generations ago. In this scene, the future of the United States hung in the balance. It was where months later, a tall, lanky president arrived on a train and later delivered an immortal speech that would turn the town from a place of epic tragedy into a symbol of hope.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Most Pristine Beaches in the South

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy