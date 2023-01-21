Photo by Melissa Askew on Unsplash

UNITED STATES - Taking a trip with your family will be a good bonding experience and learning experience. You don't need to spend a fortune or go very far to make it fun, and there are plenty of options to choose from if you're wondering where to take your child or your whole family.

Here are five fun bucket list trips to take with your kids:

Go camping - Seeing beautiful natural attractions, enjoying s'mores around a campfire, and sleeping under the stars - every kid should experience tent camping at least once! Book a good campsite in a National or State Park and choose one with amenities and kid-friendly activities. It will be ideal if you practice camping in your backyard first to get the kids more excited! Everyone gets a good learning experience when they spend time outdoors, especially children.

Visit a dude ranch - Another great place to encourage spending time outdoors is an excellent old dude ranch. You can enjoy chuck wagon dinners, fishing, cattle drives, horse care lessons, and kids' rodeos! No child could resist riding horses and playing in lush, green fields.

Catch a movie at a drive-in theatre - Give the children a new, fun experience seeing a film by watching it at a drive-in theatre! With fresh air, yummy food, and your company, the kids will have a grand time! Prepare their favorite snacks and drinks and have a family picnic while watching.

Go on a rafting adventure - Sounds dangerous? There are packages specifically for families and kids (as young as six years old), whether you're looking for a leisurely float or a ride with a little more adventure. Places that offer rafting also offer other fun activities such as fishing, treetop canopy tours, zip lines, hiking, and even rock climbing, so be sure to check those out to maximize the trip! If your kids love the water, they will surely enjoy rafting.

Conquer Disney - Every kid dreams about going to Disneyland. You may have to save a little money to go on a family trip to Walt Disney World, but it will be worth it once you see the smile on their faces. Be sure to embrace the magic at each of the four parks! Disneyland, after all, isn't called the "happiest place on earth" for nothing!

Written By Joy Franklin - Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and for information about individuals and places, used Wikipedia.