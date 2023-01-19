Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TN

Photo by Cody Hiscox on Unsplash

MEMPHIS, TN - The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis, TN, is where fans can visit the final resting place of their favorite singer. Thousands of tourists visit the city annually to see this celebrity's final resting place.

Fans can visit the Graceland Meditation Garden free of charge. Visitors can also pay an admission fee to tour the mansion. That is one of the most visited private homes in the world. It was first opened to the public five years after Elvis' death. Currently, it is the second most visited "house museum" in the United States.

During Elvis Week in August, a candlelight vigil is held at Graceland. The event takes place in August and continues into the early hours of the following day. At the Vigil, thousands of candles are carried past the grave of Elvis Presley.

The Candlelight Vigil is free of charge and is open to everyone. Visitors can carry a candle in honor of Elvis and his family to the Meditation Garden.

Visitors can also view the cemetery outside the Graceland gates. A memorial marker, or cenotaph, is placed at the site. There is a small pool in the garden that surrounds the monument. During Christmas, the monument is decorated with blue lights.

Graceland has received more than 23 million visitors since it opened in 1982. During Elvis Week, thousands of fans travel to the city to pay their respects to the King.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and for information about individuals and places, used Wikipedia.