Chicago, IL

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK00a_0kJQIv0N00
Photo byJosh PereiraonUnsplash

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.

The Vienna Beef Factory Store in Chicago IL

The Vienna Beef Factory Store is a retail outlet that sells burgers, apparel, and the company's signature meats. It is open daily from nine in the morning to four in the afternoon. The shop's menu features a modest selection of Chicago-style hot dogs, burgers, and mini versions of Vienna's salami and beef. It also has a couple of drive-in doors and a seating area outside.

The cafeteria looks like the inside of a company's lunchroom. They offer a serve-yourself soup counter and a soft drink dispenser. Besides the usual chow, they also have cereal, eggs, and sausages.

Superdawg

The Superdawg Drive-In is a famous Chicago restaurant. It's located in the Norwood Park neighborhood. Since 1948, it's been a fixture at the corner of Milwaukee, Devon, and Nagle. It's one of the city's oldest drive-in restaurants. Today, it is owned by the next generation of the Berman family.

Jimmy’s Red Hots

Jimmy's Red Hots is a family-owned and operated hot dog stand serving the West Side of Chicago for over 65 years. It is considered to be the oldest hot dog stand in the city. For generations, Chicagoans have eaten at this stand. The original location was on the northwest corner of Halsted and Maxwell in the 1920s. Today, the Red Hots stand has two locations on the North Side and one on the South Side.

The Wieners Circle

If you're looking for the best hot dogs in the city, you'll want to check out Wieners Circle. This Lincoln Park establishment has been around for a while. It's also one of the city's most famous late-night hot dog stands. However, it's not without its share of controversy.

The Wieners Circle has received much attention for its rudeness. This Chicago hot dog stand is famous for its verbal abuse. Despite its reputation as a hot dog stand with the worst staff, the food is fantastic.

Byron’s Hot Dogs in Chicago IL

Byron's Hot Dogs and Burgers is a Chicago restaurant that is a must-try. Located in Fulton Market and Mckinley Park, the menu is full of classic fare.

Byron's Hot Dogs and Burgers boasts a cult following. Many of the regulars are neighbors. For the most part, the place is the kind of hot dog stand you'd expect to see in the suburbs, not the city. The menu features the traditional Vienna beef wiener and some more upscale offerings.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and for information about individuals and places, used Wikipedia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
1K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

New York City, NY

Where to Find a Weekday Brunch in NYC?

NEW YORK CITY - There are plenty of places to choose from when looking for the perfect place to go for brunch in New York City. You can find a great spot to start your day, from cafes in the Upper West Side to places on the Lower East Side. But which ones are the best?

Read full story

Visiting Americans Most Popular Ghost Towns

UNITED STATES - Ghost towns are popular tourist attractions in the United States. They are usually small towns abandoned when the local industry moved away or died out. Ghost towns are often preserved as historical sites, and many of them have museums. Visiting ghost towns in America is a great way to experience the country's beauty. Each ghost town is unique and has a history that is worth studying. There are some great towns to visit in each state of the country.

Read full story

Where to Dine-Out at Disney Springs

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.

Read full story
Maryland State

Where to Find Thrift Shops and Antiques in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Exploring the Nation's History in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - So, what should you visit to learn more about Philadelphia's and the nation's deep history? The list below is just a few places to start. Philadelphia is a great place to start if you're planning to explore the nation's history. This city is home to many attractions you can visit and learn about. These attractions include Elfreth's Alley, The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Independence Visitor Center.

Read full story

Bucket List Trips To Take With Your Kids

UNITED STATES - Taking a trip with your family will be a good bonding experience and learning experience. You don't need to spend a fortune or go very far to make it fun, and there are plenty of options to choose from if you're wondering where to take your child or your whole family.

Read full story

Mom Shares Tips For Traveling With Kids

UNITED STATES - Traveling is fun for both adults and kids alike. It is one of the things that can bring a family together and introduce your young ones to new places, cultures, and society.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Exploring Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Visiting Baltimore's Inner Harbor is a beautiful way to experience the local culture and history. Located downtown, it is a great place to visit. The National Aquarium is a must-see for anyone who visits the City. The Maryland Science Museum is a must-see, and the National Aquarium is another must-see spot.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Philadelphia is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It is located in the Northeastern country, just a few hours away from New York City. This city has a rich history and a variety of nicknames.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS - If you want to try a delicious, all-you-can-eat buffet, look no further than some of the top choices in Massachusetts. You have plenty of options, ranging from the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Roslindale to the Yutaka Buffet in Revere. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TN

MEMPHIS, TN - The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis, TN, is where fans can visit the final resting place of their favorite singer. Thousands of tourists visit the city annually to see this celebrity's final resting place.

Read full story
2 comments
Metropolis, IL

Visiting Superman's Hometown

If you're a fan of the Man of Steel, you must visit his hometown of Metropolis, Illinois. This town is the official home of Superman and has become a mecca for comic fans. The city has a variety of Superman-related attractions and events, and visitors from all over the world come to celebrate this legend.

Read full story
6 comments

Hollywood Studios Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is an action-packed live stunt show based on the films Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The show has been running at Disney's Hollywood Studios since 1989, bringing excitement and thrills to guests of all ages. In this action-packed, live show, audiences can join the action and see some of the most memorable scenes from the films recreated.

Read full story

Hot Dogs America's Beloved Treat

In the United States, hot dogs are a beloved treat. Whether eaten by the pool, at a backyard barbecue, or the ballpark, they are fun to enjoy. They are inexpensive and easy to prepare. Various toppings are available, making it possible to eat one any way you like. Some places even sell "chow chow" dogs with cheddar cheese, bacon, and steamed lettuce.

Read full story
Hutchinson, KS

Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas

KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Best Places for People Watching in Miami Beach

MIAMI, FL - If you're looking for places to people-watch in Miami Beach, look no further. The city is known for its warm weather and lush tropical vegetation. With beaches and vibrant nightlife, Miami is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A Day Trip to Atlanta, Georgia

There are a lot of great things to do in Atlanta, Georgia. You can visit the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra or take a trip to the many downtown attractions. You can even drive to Little Five Points and the Ponce City Market if you have a car. If you are a fan of puppetry, you can also visit the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Read full story

Tips For Navigating Disney's Epcot Center

Tips For Planning a Trip to Disney's Epcot Center. There are many ways to plan your trip to Disney's Epcot Center. But there are some tips you should know to have the best possible experience. For example, do not forget to check out the extra magic hours. During these hours, the park is open until late at night, so you can spend the day enjoying the attractions without having to worry about having to rush to make it back to your hotel before the lights come on. Also, consider dining options and whether you want to take your stroller to get around.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy