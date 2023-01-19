5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

Photo by Josh Pereira on Unsplash

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.

The Vienna Beef Factory Store in Chicago IL

The Vienna Beef Factory Store is a retail outlet that sells burgers, apparel, and the company's signature meats. It is open daily from nine in the morning to four in the afternoon. The shop's menu features a modest selection of Chicago-style hot dogs, burgers, and mini versions of Vienna's salami and beef. It also has a couple of drive-in doors and a seating area outside.

The cafeteria looks like the inside of a company's lunchroom. They offer a serve-yourself soup counter and a soft drink dispenser. Besides the usual chow, they also have cereal, eggs, and sausages.

Superdawg

The Superdawg Drive-In is a famous Chicago restaurant. It's located in the Norwood Park neighborhood. Since 1948, it's been a fixture at the corner of Milwaukee, Devon, and Nagle. It's one of the city's oldest drive-in restaurants. Today, it is owned by the next generation of the Berman family.

Jimmy’s Red Hots

Jimmy's Red Hots is a family-owned and operated hot dog stand serving the West Side of Chicago for over 65 years. It is considered to be the oldest hot dog stand in the city. For generations, Chicagoans have eaten at this stand. The original location was on the northwest corner of Halsted and Maxwell in the 1920s. Today, the Red Hots stand has two locations on the North Side and one on the South Side.

The Wieners Circle

If you're looking for the best hot dogs in the city, you'll want to check out Wieners Circle. This Lincoln Park establishment has been around for a while. It's also one of the city's most famous late-night hot dog stands. However, it's not without its share of controversy.

The Wieners Circle has received much attention for its rudeness. This Chicago hot dog stand is famous for its verbal abuse. Despite its reputation as a hot dog stand with the worst staff, the food is fantastic.

Byron’s Hot Dogs in Chicago IL

Byron's Hot Dogs and Burgers is a Chicago restaurant that is a must-try. Located in Fulton Market and Mckinley Park, the menu is full of classic fare.

Byron's Hot Dogs and Burgers boasts a cult following. Many of the regulars are neighbors. For the most part, the place is the kind of hot dog stand you'd expect to see in the suburbs, not the city. The menu features the traditional Vienna beef wiener and some more upscale offerings.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are East Coast Traveler and for information about individuals and places, used Wikipedia.