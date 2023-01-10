Hollywood Studios Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Photo by William Zimmerman for East Cost Traveler

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is an action-packed live stunt show based on the films Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The show has been running at Disney's Hollywood Studios since 1989, bringing excitement and thrills to guests of all ages. In this action-packed, live show, audiences can join the action and see some of the most memorable scenes from the films recreated.

The show combines the action and magic of the movies with live, theatrical stunts and acrobatics. This is the first show to feature a computer-controlled show control system. It uses a cast member booth and custom programmable logic controllers. Richmond Sound Design makes all of this possible, and the technological advancements are regularly updated.

The show also features some of the most impressive practical effects. One of the most extensive moving sets ever built is used. The set alone weighs over 100 tons.

The show uses a variety of pyrotechnic devices, including fires and smoke machines. Some of the pyrotechnics are so powerful that the first few rows will feel the heat of the explosions. Most of the scenes require a lot of explosions. For example, the Cairo street scene has a massive fight scene.

During the show, professional stunt performers perform in Middle-Eastern costumes. Many of the stunts are accompanied by Harrison Ford look-alikes.

The show is presented several times per day. Check the Tip Board for a schedule of performances. While the time and date of each show may not be the same every day, you can always count on a fun-filled, action-packed day of excitement at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

Whether you are a fan of the original movies or the more recent releases, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will bring you into the world of the most well-known archaeologist "Indiana Jones."