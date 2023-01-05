Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas

Photo by Photo: Strataca Salt Mine Museum

KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.

It's a good idea to spend four hours here. You'll see the earth from inside a mine, and you'll get to experience what life was like in the 1950s.

Previously known as the Kansas Underground Salt Museum, Strataca is 650 feet underground and a must-see for anyone who wants to learn about the history of salt. This is one of the state's most impressive and unique tourist attractions.

The Strataca Museum also has a gift shop where you can purchase salt emojis, salty snacks, and other geological merchandise. And don't forget the "Road Warrior" exhibit, an authentic miner's car.

There are other things to see, such as the Mining Gallery, which includes three parts. One section contains information on the various mining methods, and another exhibit displays hardware used in mines. These are all accompanied by visual and audio demonstrations.

Another feature is the Safari Shuttle, a one-hour tour of the mine's chambers. However, this is only available to a limited number of people.

Other notable exhibits include the Road Warrior, the Permian Room, and the Mining Gallery. Each has unique and impressive features and is sure to impress you.

Written by Bill Zimmerman - Source of this content comes from The East Coast Traveler and Wikipedia