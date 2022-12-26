Key Lime Pie and Blue Heaven in Key West, Florida

Photo by Photo: Blue Heaven Florida

Blue Heaven in Key West, Florida, is a unique restaurant that has earned a reputation for serving a tasty Key lime pie. This is the perfect place to visit if you are looking for a fun time. They have live music and a quaint courtyard area for dining. The menu includes all sorts of tasty food. If you're interested in seafood, they have a wide selection.

The key lime pie at Blue Heaven is a unique twist on the traditional Florida pie. This one comes with a meringue topping that adds a new dimension to the dessert.

Blue Heaven serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They also feature a full bar and a backyard-style dining area. When you arrive, your hostess will take your phone number and let you know when a table is ready.

Blue Heaven has a history of entertaining islanders. Suanne and Richard, the restaurant owners originally lived on a houseboat on Christmas Tree Island. After buying the property, they slowly built their business. Today, they have two locations in the Florida Keys.

The key lime pie at Blue Heaven has the traditional custard in a graham cracker shell, but they have added some extras to make it even better. In addition to the traditional pie, they have a Belgian chocolate torte and banana heaven dessert.

Blue Heaven is located in the historic Bahama Village neighborhood of Old Town. This restaurant is a fun spot to stop by with friends. During the day, you can enjoy a tasty meal, listen to live music and sip a martini. There's a patio that's perfect for sunset celebrations.

