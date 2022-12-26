Tips For Visiting Disney World in Florida

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhXYv_0juQ8QYB00
Disney Magic CastlePhoto byPhoto by Capricorn song on Unsplash

ORLANDO, FL - If you're planning to go to Disney World this year, you will be pleased to know that there are several tips you can follow to ensure your trip is a success. These tips include using Genie+ to skip the lines, booking your meals in advance, and using the MDE app.

Dining reservations

If you're planning a Disney World vacation, you'll want to book dining reservations ahead of time. You can call Disney or book online. However, you'll need a credit card on file to hold your reservation.

You can make an Advance Dining Reservation for any park and Downtown Disney and Resort Hotels. This will allow you to make up to 10 days of reservations at once. You'll need to be logged into My Disney Experience to make your reservations.

If you need to change your reservation, you can do so without incurring a fee. But you'll need to do so within 24 hours.

Another way to get a reservation is to visit the restaurant early. Some popular places may not have as many tables open as you expect, so you'll need to be flexible. Alternatively, you can call the Concierge Desk at your hotel. The cast members there will be able to provide you with more reservations if any are available.

Dealing with crowds

Dealing with crowds at Disney World can be overwhelming. However, it doesn't have to ruin your vacation. There are several ways to combat the masses and keep your family happy.

One way to combat crowds is to arrive early. This is especially true during the busy seasons. You can catch the "rope drop" time when you arrive early. It will give you an hour to get onto your rides or attractions. You can also try to use the My Disney Experience App to book additional FastPasses.

Another way to avoid crowds is to avoid the park in the middle of the day. This is the busiest time of the day. Instead, go to the parks in the evening. These times will be less crowded, and you will have a better chance of getting a seat.

Purchasing tickets in advance

One of the best ways to make the most of your Disney World trip is to purchase tickets in advance. You can call the customer service line or visit a ticketing kiosk at the park.

Several sites on the Internet sell super-cheap Disney World tickets. Most of these are scams. If you use these sites to buy your tickets, you might wind up paying a lot more for tickets that are not even worth the money you are spending.

Another good way to save money on your Walt Disney World trip is to upgrade your tickets to annual passes. These tickets are valid for a set number of days and give you a discount on food and merchandise. They also allow you to visit Disneyland for two 5-day trips within a 12-month window.

Using the MDE app

If you're planning to visit Disney World in Florida, you might consider using the My Disney Experience App (MDE). With it, you can plan your trip, purchase tickets, check-in, and check out. Plus, you'll have access to attractions, events, dining, and more information. This app also includes the new Lightning Lane.

The first step is to create an account with the MDE app. You can choose to have a single statement or a multi-device account. To start, you'll need an email address and a full name. In addition, you'll need to link your existing Disney World accounts.

After linking your account, you can add your park pass and hotel reservations. Once you've entered the information, you'll receive a confirmation on your phone. You can then show it to the Cast Members.

Using Genie+ to skip the lines

Disney's Genie+ is a new service that helps guests to skip the lines. This technology allows you to get into some rides by paying an additional fee. You can also use it as an alternative to the standby line.

An app is a convenient tool for minimizing your time waiting in line. It lets you see the attractions you're interested in and select the time you want to arrive. Some of the attractions with low wait times include Soarin' and Test Track.

You may notice a splash screen when you first enter the Genie app. It's an indicator that you have a reservation. However, you can change your reservation to something else if necessary.

To avoid conflicts with other reservations, you should leave yourself plenty of time to arrive at an attraction. For example, if you have a reservation for Test Track at 11 a.m., you should try to leave yourself a half-hour.

Sources used in this article are the following: Go Disney, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 19

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
784 followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Key West, FL

Key Lime Pie and Blue Heaven in Key West, Florida

Blue Heaven in Key West, Florida, is a unique restaurant that has earned a reputation for serving a tasty Key lime pie. This is the perfect place to visit if you are looking for a fun time. They have live music and a quaint courtyard area for dining. The menu includes all sorts of tasty food. If you're interested in seafood, they have a wide selection.

Read full story
3 comments
Wamego, KS

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.

Read full story
13 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia

The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.

Read full story
11 comments
Cawker City, KS

The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction

World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

What is Austin, Texas Known For?

Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.

Read full story
36 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Exploring Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly Love

Philadelphia is a city in the United States with a long history and plenty of exciting places to visit. From the famous Reading Terminal Market to the Mummers Parade to the Eastern State Prison, there is much to see and do. It's also the home of the world-famous Philadelphia Flyers.

Read full story
32 comments
Flint, MI

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."

Read full story
22 comments
Dallas, TX

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Read full story
25 comments
Pennsylvania State

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."

Read full story
41 comments
Maine State

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

2023 Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade

Live Casino MummersPhoto byPhoto: Live Casino Philly. PHILADELPHIA– Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia was announced today as the new Title Sponsor of the 123rd annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, to be presented on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Washington, DC?

WASHINGTON, DC - There are many places where you can drink coffee in Washington, DC. Some are more popular than others. If you plan a city trip, you'll want to check out some of these places. The following list of coffee shops below was compiled from suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?

PHILADELPHIA - If you're looking for a great place to grab a cup of coffee in the city, you're in luck. Philadelphia is home to some of the best coffee shops in the country. Here are just a few.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.

Read full story
1 comments
Wilmington, DE

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.

Read full story
56 comments
Virginia State

Must-Try Foods to Eat in Virginia?

VIRGINIA – PhillyBite Magazine’s recent article “Best Foods to Eat in Virginia” – showcased that Virginia offers a surprisingly wide range of foods. From the sweet and savory to the savoring and the spicy, you'll find something for everyone.

Read full story
Montgomery, AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy