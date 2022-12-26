Tips For Visiting Disney World in Florida

Disney Magic Castle Photo by Photo by Capricorn song on Unsplash

ORLANDO, FL - If you're planning to go to Disney World this year, you will be pleased to know that there are several tips you can follow to ensure your trip is a success. These tips include using Genie+ to skip the lines, booking your meals in advance, and using the MDE app.

Dining reservations

If you're planning a Disney World vacation, you'll want to book dining reservations ahead of time. You can call Disney or book online. However, you'll need a credit card on file to hold your reservation.

You can make an Advance Dining Reservation for any park and Downtown Disney and Resort Hotels. This will allow you to make up to 10 days of reservations at once. You'll need to be logged into My Disney Experience to make your reservations.

If you need to change your reservation, you can do so without incurring a fee. But you'll need to do so within 24 hours.

Another way to get a reservation is to visit the restaurant early. Some popular places may not have as many tables open as you expect, so you'll need to be flexible. Alternatively, you can call the Concierge Desk at your hotel. The cast members there will be able to provide you with more reservations if any are available.

Dealing with crowds

Dealing with crowds at Disney World can be overwhelming. However, it doesn't have to ruin your vacation. There are several ways to combat the masses and keep your family happy.

One way to combat crowds is to arrive early. This is especially true during the busy seasons. You can catch the "rope drop" time when you arrive early. It will give you an hour to get onto your rides or attractions. You can also try to use the My Disney Experience App to book additional FastPasses.

Another way to avoid crowds is to avoid the park in the middle of the day. This is the busiest time of the day. Instead, go to the parks in the evening. These times will be less crowded, and you will have a better chance of getting a seat.

Purchasing tickets in advance

One of the best ways to make the most of your Disney World trip is to purchase tickets in advance. You can call the customer service line or visit a ticketing kiosk at the park.

Several sites on the Internet sell super-cheap Disney World tickets. Most of these are scams. If you use these sites to buy your tickets, you might wind up paying a lot more for tickets that are not even worth the money you are spending.

Another good way to save money on your Walt Disney World trip is to upgrade your tickets to annual passes. These tickets are valid for a set number of days and give you a discount on food and merchandise. They also allow you to visit Disneyland for two 5-day trips within a 12-month window.

Using the MDE app

If you're planning to visit Disney World in Florida, you might consider using the My Disney Experience App (MDE). With it, you can plan your trip, purchase tickets, check-in, and check out. Plus, you'll have access to attractions, events, dining, and more information. This app also includes the new Lightning Lane.

The first step is to create an account with the MDE app. You can choose to have a single statement or a multi-device account. To start, you'll need an email address and a full name. In addition, you'll need to link your existing Disney World accounts.

After linking your account, you can add your park pass and hotel reservations. Once you've entered the information, you'll receive a confirmation on your phone. You can then show it to the Cast Members.

Using Genie+ to skip the lines

Disney's Genie+ is a new service that helps guests to skip the lines. This technology allows you to get into some rides by paying an additional fee. You can also use it as an alternative to the standby line.

An app is a convenient tool for minimizing your time waiting in line. It lets you see the attractions you're interested in and select the time you want to arrive. Some of the attractions with low wait times include Soarin' and Test Track.

You may notice a splash screen when you first enter the Genie app. It's an indicator that you have a reservation. However, you can change your reservation to something else if necessary.

To avoid conflicts with other reservations, you should leave yourself plenty of time to arrive at an attraction. For example, if you have a reservation for Test Track at 11 a.m., you should try to leave yourself a half-hour.

Sources used in this article are the following: Go Disney, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.