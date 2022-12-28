Wamego, KS

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.

This museum opened in 2003 and was built to house the Oz artifacts of Wamego collector Todd Machin. Only five years had passed since the collection was on loan, but the town decided to open a museum.

While the museum is smaller than many museums today, it's well-kept and has plenty of exhibits. It also has the most comprehensive permanent Oz memorabilia collection in the world. Hundreds of collectibles and rare artifacts, such as Judy Garland's birth certificate from 1922 and original production notes from the 1939 MGM movie. Also, you can see the first editions of Baum's books, his Munchkin prints, and other Oz memorabilia.

When you enter the Wizard of Oz Museum, you are immediately transported to a technicolor, sepia-Kansas world. Four life-sized flying monkey sculptures will surround you. Next, you will be shown a screening room that plays the movie in a loop. After the movie, you can check out a few other attractions, such as the replica of Dorothy's house, the ruby slipper, and Mrs. Gulch's bike.

The Oz Museum also houses a winery. The winery has a tasting room, several varieties of red and white wines, and OZ-related names. They even have a gift shop where you can purchase collectibles.

Whether you're an Oz fan, the Wizard of Oz Museum is a great place to go. Whether you're looking for an informative historical overview or want to see how the film came about, the museum will give you the answers. With more than 2,000 pieces in the collection, you'll be able to get a real feel for the world of Oz.

The OZ Museum is a non-profit organization that relies on donations. Although it has an extensive collection of original Oz artifacts, many of them are hard to find. Some pieces are a rare finds, and private collectors hoard others. Most of the original Oz artifacts are worth millions of dollars.

In addition to the Oz Museum, the city of Wamego also hosts a festival every year in October called OZtoberFest. This festival includes a bike ride down the Yellow Brick Road, book signings, and even a chance to meet the Munchkin actors from the movie.

Another attraction in Wamego, the Emerald City Toto statue, is painted by Joyce Abernathy. Fans of the film can get a selfie with the 2-foot-tall Toto statue. Other popular attractions include the town's yellow brick road, Emerald Door salon, and a winery.

