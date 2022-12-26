Chicago, IL

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A52xx_0jt4NVKc00
Paulie Gee's Logan Square in ChicagoPhoto byPhoto: Paulie Gee's

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.

Giordano's Pizza in Chicago

Giordano's Pizza in Chicago is one of the city's best places to get deep-dish pizza. It is a family-run restaurant that has been serving Italian favorites since 1974. Today, Giordano's has 59 locations in the Chicago area and Florida. They also offer a variety of other items on the menu, including pasta, fresh salads, and sandwiches. Giordano's pizza in Chicago uses only the finest ingredients. Their cheese is made in Wisconsin, and the pizza sauce is from Mendocino County tomatoes. The crust is thin and crispy.

Lou Malnati's Pizza in Chicago

Lou Malnati's is one of the most famous names in Chicago-style pizza. This family-run pizza establishment has been in business since 1971. In addition to its 38 carryout and delivery locations, the company has several full-service restaurants in the greater Chicago area. The restaurant's menu includes a variety of deep-dish pizzas. It also serves a large salad, an excellent meal for the whole family.

Gino's East in Chicago

Gino's East is a famous Chicago pizzeria. The chain is renowned for its deep-dish pizza, but it also has an excellent selection of appetizers and a decent selection of beers and cocktails. Gino's has been around for over 50 years and is one of the longest-running pizza chains in the country. It was opened by George Loverde and Fred Bartoli, two taxi drivers. Gino's East also offers a fine selection of appetizers, soups, and salads. Their signature tomato sauce is a delight.

Pequod's Pizza in Chicago

Pequod's Pizza in Chicago has been a favorite for residents and visitors for over 40 years. It has been named one of the five best pizza places in the United States. This local institution is known for its deep dish with a caramelized crust. Toppings are generous, and cheese is thickly applied. Pequod's pizza is a hybrid of Chicago-style deep dish and Detroit-style pizza. It has a ring of baked mozzarella cheese around its pan-style crust. The pizza is cooked to perfection using a round cast iron pan.

Pizano's Pizza & Pasta in Chicago

Pizano's Pizza & Pasta is a modern-day pizzeria combining great taste with a healthy dose of oomph. Their menu has everything from the classic spaghetti and meatballs to the cheesy garlic bread. They even have a full bar. The restaurant's a favorite of locals for its casual yet sophisticated dining experience. This Chicago eatery is located on bustling Michigan Avenue. It's a great place to grab a quick bite or host an event.

Spacca Napoli Pizzeria in Chicago

Spacca Napoli is a pizza joint in Chicago with exotic decor. It specializes in authentic Naples-style pizza. You can order takeout or have it delivered. They even have cannolis, which are a must-try. Aside from being a pizzeria, they also offer an impressive wine list. Their wines are selected to complement the mood. And the best part is that they give out free cannolis on the way out.

Bonci Pizzeria in Chicago

Bonci Pizzeria is a restaurant located in Chicago, Illinois. This pizza restaurant is known for its Roman-style al taglio pizza. Known for its doughy foldable crust, this restaurant is a popular spot in Chicago. The menu at Bonci's Chicago location features more than just the standard toppings. Customers can choose from classic pizzas and unique combinations, including vegetarian and vegan options. For a change of pace, customers can also select Roman-style rice and pasta balls stuffed with cheese.

Paulie Gee's Logan Square in Chicago

From traditional deep-dish to new-school pies, you can find your favorite style. Their signature pan pizza is a favorite among locals. It's a caramelized, crispy crust that encases a hearty pie loaded with meat. There are even vegan pizzas.

Comments / 13

