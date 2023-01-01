Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Photo by Stan Slade on Unsplash

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.

As you travel, you will pass the town of Old Penn Haven, the Number Nine Coal Mine, and the Old Jail Museum. A map is available at the train station to help you explore the area's many attractions. In addition to the train, you can also take the D&L Canal Trail, which runs right by the train station.

When you arrive at the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, you will find a ticket counter, a train engine, and a track. You can ride in an open-air coach, which is the best time of the year to go. However, the train is also available in comfortable standard seats. If you're in a hurry, you can purchase a regular ticket and take a shorter train ride.

If you are traveling with your pets, you can bring them on board at no additional charge. They must be on a leash. You can book a reservation online or at the station to avoid an additional fee. During peak times, you should arrive at least 30 minutes before your train's departure.

When you reach the end of the train, you can choose to walk back to the Jim Thorpe station or catch the Bike Train. Bikes are available for rent at the station. Alternatively, you can continue to the D&L Canal Trail, adjacent to the Lehigh Gorge State Park.

If you want to get off the train and experience the scenery, you can walk the 25-mile path on the Lehigh Gorge Rail Trail. You can take a picnic lunch at the park in front of the train station.

Written by Bill Zimmerman - Source of this content comes from The East Coast Traveler