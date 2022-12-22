Philadelphia, PA

Exploring Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly Love

Philadelphia is a city in the United States with a long history and plenty of exciting places to visit. From the famous Reading Terminal Market to the Mummers Parade to the Eastern State Prison, there is much to see and do. It's also the home of the world-famous Philadelphia Flyers.

Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market is Philadelphia's oldest public market and a favorite destination for locals and tourists. The market, located in Center City, draws over six million visitors annually. There are dozens of vendors, restaurants, and specialty stores within the market.

In addition to its many vendors, Reading Terminal has its own outdoor space. During the holiday season, the market comes to life. A mobile lounge, the Bearded Ladies, will perform during the festive season. Other attractions include a model railroad in the center of the market.

Reading Terminal Market is a unique place to visit. It offers a wide variety of foods, including seafood, ethnic dishes, and prepared food. You can choose from artisan cheeses, organic honey, and flowers.

While many people only think of the Philadelphia Market as the home of Bassetts Ice Cream, other options exist to satisfy your sweet tooth. For example, you can stop by the Mueller Chocolate Co., which sells chocolate-covered pretzels, dipped fruit peels, and other traditional truffles.

Mummers Parade

The Mummers Parade is an annual New Year's Day event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is a fun and festive celebration of the new year. In recent years, the parade has become more inclusive.

Originally a Swedish tradition, Mummers first came to the city to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Day. They would gather together and make a ruckus. There was lots of drinking and gunfire.

Mummers would also be knocking on doors and giving away presents. A prize would be awarded for the best costume and music.

Initially, the mummer's parade was a chaotic affair. In 1901, the city of Philadelphia adopted the Mummers Parade. Mayor Frank Rizzo helped oversee the event.

After a year, the city took control and forced the Mummers to march together down Broad Street. This led to an uneasy detente. However, the parade continues to be popular.

Love Park

If you've ever walked down the streets of Philadelphia, you might have seen LOVE Park. This is an iconic piece of Pop Art by Robert Indiana and is a fixture of the City of Brotherly Love. The park is a destination in its own right. Still, it also plays a significant role in connecting the city's cultural institutions.

The park's other claim to fame is its water feature, a thing of beauty. LOVE was considered an international skateboarding hotspot when it was built in the mid-to-late 1960s. In its present incarnation, the park features a massive fountain.

The park's visitor center closed for a few years. It reopened in 2006 under the name the Fairmount Park Welcome Center. You can visit the center to get general information on the city, and they also host concerts and other events.

Fairmount Park

Fairmount Park in Philadelphia is a great place to enjoy a day outdoors. With its large park, plenty of trails, and museums, there is something for everyone. Whether you want to run, bike, have a picnic, or attend a concert, there is a spot for you in Fairmount Park.

One of the highlights of the park is Fairmount Water Works. The waterworks have been recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Aside from providing water for the city, it is also a place to learn about engineering.

Another attraction is Bartram's Garden, a beautiful eighteenth-century botanical garden. It is open to the public daily. Visitors can also pay $10 to take a guided park tour.

In addition to the gardens, there are miles of hiking and biking paths to explore. There are also several ponds and lakes for fishing.

Eastern State Prison

Eastern State Prison (ESP) is one of the most ambitious penitentiary designs in the world. It was built in the early 19th century. The architect, John Haviland, was inspired by the English prisons of the 1780s. He wanted to create a place that would strike fear in the heart of criminals.

Eastern State Penitentiary was designed to accommodate thousands of inmates. Initially, it consisted of three cell block wings that radiated from a central core. Each block was single level. The prison experienced riots, overcrowding, and several escapes during its use.

Several criminals who served time at the Eastern State Prison included Al Capone, Willie Sutton, and Charles Williams. The ESP has also been home to torture victims.

Today, the ESP serves as a national historic landmark. Visitors can visit the museum, owned by the city of Philadelphia. They can learn about the institution's history and criminal justice system there.

