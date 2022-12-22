The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial Park Photo by Photo: Crown Hill Memorial Park

Where is The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker?

One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Initially buried in West Dallas' Fish Trap Cemetery, Bonnie's family moved her to Crown Hill in 1945. It was only in 2014 that the cemetery opened the plot to the public.

Many visitors to the cemetery leave coins and mementos on Bonnie's grave. The park is open to the public between 9 am and 5 pm on Saturdays.

Bonnie and Clyde were infamous 1930s outlaws. They were ruthless criminals who killed several civilians and police officers.

After the death of Bonnie and Clyde, a debate continued over whether they should be buried together or separately. Their parents and two other surviving relatives are buried in a family plot at Western Heights Cemetery in west Dallas.

While the owners of the Western Heights Cemetery resisted moving Bonnie and Clyde's graves, Buddy Barrow, Clyde's nephew, helped ensure they would be buried in the exact location. His uncle even pulled out a mulberry tree growing on an empty plot next to the pair.

Although they remain separated, Bonnie and Clyde's families are friends, and they continue to travel together for festivals and TV appearances. Their descendants are also trying to reconcile their relationship.

In her poem, Bonnie stated that she wanted to be buried near her mother and Clyde. Unfortunately, her wishes were not followed.

Written By William Zimmerman for The East Coast Traveler