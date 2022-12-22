8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."

Johnny's Hots in Philadelphia

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks.

Coney Island of Scranton in Scranton

If you want to experience the thrill of a New York City amusement park without actually leaving the United States, visit Coney Island of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The attraction is located in Scranton, a downtown area.

D's Six Pax & Dogz in Pittsburgh

The delicious gourmet hot dogs and more than a thousand beers are among the things that people love about Pittsburgh. This popular bar and restaurant offer a great location and great service. The atmosphere is friendly and relaxed, and the prices are very reasonable.

Yovi's Chicago Hot Dogs in Pittsburgh

Yovi's Chicago Hot Dogs is a no-frills standby that serves classics like Italian beef, hot dogs, and cheese fries. The setting is simple, and the decor is modest. However, the food is good, and the service is quick. It is a good place to grab a meal with a friend.

Lucky Louie's Beer and Wieners in Erie

Lucky Louie's Beer and Wieners is a fun casual joint that offers creative hot dogs. There's also a great selection of beers, including six-packs. It's easy to take a beer and a hot dog to go. Lucky Louie's is located near the Presque Isle Downs Casino.

Eddie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Meadville

Eddie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Meadville, Pennsylvania, has been around for 66 years. It has been in its current location since 1958. Despite many chain restaurants in the area, Eddie's remains steadfast.

Jimmy's Hot Dogs in Easton

Jimmy's Hot Dogs is a local chain of hot dog stands in Easton, Pennsylvania. The company has been around for 29 years and employs two people at its single location.

Paulie's Hot Dogs in Honesdale

Paulie's Hot Dogs in Honesdale, PA, offers a boardwalk-style atmosphere with cheap eats and classic grilled dog flavors. It also serves burgers & fries

Written By William Zimmerman for The East Coast Traveler

